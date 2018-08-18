Community Classroom: More classes than ever offered at The Gathering Place

After the rainiest summer in memory, we’re ready for fall and some drying out — and, of course, a chance to slow down, appreciate, and learn something new. The Gathering Place Classroom brochure is at the printer now. We hope you aren’t totally overwhelmed by all the choices for learning and creating we offer you: 48 classes, a bus trip, and an “open studio.” More classes begin earlier this semester due to time and space we’ll talk about those classes which begin in September.

Eileen Harte offers two sessions of yoga beginning Sept. 5, 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. and Sept. 6, 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Register with us; the classes are held at Everything Natural.

Jill and Gehred Wetzel start your season off right with five lessons each of Intermediate Salsa and Beginner Hustle dance. Begin learning Ballroom Dance with ‘”The Best” on Monday, Sept. 10, 6 and 7 p.m.

The folks at VAC return Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m. for a free two-hour session on what you need to know about Medicare. Bring all your questions for knowledgeable answers. These people know their stuff and you will, too, after this class.

Gwen Harleman will meet you in our brand new kitchen for a canning class Thursday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. Learn how to put up your harvest in the old-fashioned (now new!) way.

Ukulele is the fun and friendly instrument to play. Let Steve Kurilla brings you into the fold. Easy to learn. Fun to play. Join the Kennedy Creek Strummers at The Comm when you’re ready — they meet every Tuesday night.

Eugene Litz at Thirteen Olives will treat you to some tastings of his wonderful olive oils and vinegars on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at his shop in Chinchilla.

If you’re contemplating a move, downsizing, or generally need help de-cluttering, Tara Atkin’s class is for you. Organizing meets at TGP on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Both of our language classes start in September: Spanish with Sarah Martin Sept. 20 and Italian with Marzia Caporale, Ph.D Sept. 25. Each meets at 7 p.m., lasts for eight weeks and costs $60. A chance to learn and practice in a small encouraging atmosphere. There’s no time like the present

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 13, Birchwood Tennis and Fitness Club will host a tennis class for beginners at their facility on Edella Road. Four lessons at 4 p.m. from tennis professionals for only $60. Sounds like a bargain you can’t pass up.

Assunta Meloni will teach the fine art of making Tagliatelle Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at our very own Gathering Place kitchen. Enjoy dinner with Assunta and your friends and classmates.

Knitting a Hat is Kristina Laurito’s offering this season. Suitable for beginners, Kristina always accommodates for more experienced knitters by offering variations to the basic pattern. Enjoy an hour or more of creative fun.

Oil Painting was popular last semester, and this time you get to choose your own subject. With Marylou Chibirka guiding you paint florals, still-life, landscape or a portrait. Meet at TGP for five Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.

At noon on Sept. 26, Dennis Martin will continue the series “Her-story/His-tory” with more primary source accounts of the past: local history with a personal flavor.

Maggie Roberts will explore the many ways to do your cleaning without harsh chemicals on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

Stop by for a brochure at The Gathering Place or at the Abington and Dalton libraries. Hope you find a class or two that you would enjoy in the next few months. Check out our website — www.gatheringplaceCS.org — for class information, instructor forms and all the latest.

Art work of students from Diane Lombardi’s Abington Art Studio will grace the Gallery walls from Aug. 17 until our next Art Gallery show. The Gallery is open this summer and fall. Check the website for hours.

Our next show, entitled “All Creatures Great and Small,” will be hung the last week of September; the opening will be Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. We encourage all artists whose work might reflect this theme to send their digital images to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com There is no entry fee; if your work is juried in, there is a $20 hanging fee for the first work, $5 for each additional work. There is maximum exposure for your work during the months of October and November when so many students are coming through our doors. (We are happy to say that we have sold at least one art piece in each of our past shows).

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournalcom.

