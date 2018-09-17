Opioid Summit: You can make a difference

September is National Recovery Month. You’re surely aware there’s an opioid crisis in the nation, but are you aware it’s in our town, too?

Sadly, it is.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, people are dying of overdoses all along the 6 &11 corridor, from Chinchilla to Dalton, just as they are everywhere else in the county. Young people experimenting and older people dealing with pain are becoming addicted and dying before we can help them.

But there is reason for hope!

Several local groups have focused their energies on the war on addiction. The Lackawanna County Medical Society, the Lackawanna Opioid Coalition, and the Abington Awareness Coalition: Open the Dialogue are all engaged in the battle.

As a member of these entities, I’ll be writing a column in this newspaper to start dialogues and to continue them, and to make you aware of what’s happening.

A big event is coming up next week. Please join the fight by joining me at The University of Scranton’s Leahy Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 for the first Lackawanna Overdose Coalition community meeting. Come see what we’re doing. Come see how you can make a difference.

Opioid Summit Donna Eget, D.O.

Donna Eget is the medical director of Medicus Urgent Care, secretary of the Lackawanna County Medical Society, co-chair of the Professional Education Subcommittee of the Lackawanna County Opioid Overdose Coalition and a member of the Abington Awareness Coalition: Open the Dialogue

