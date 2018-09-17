Abington Community Library news: Friends of the Library Book Sale is Oct. 6

Laura Gardoski -

Fall is nearly here and you know what that means. The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale is set for 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. This big sale of thousands of books, DVDs, and CDs is held across the street from the library at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. The Friends Preview Sale is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 and is for paid members only. Members may join/rejoin that night prior to shopping. If you have books to donate, please hold them until after the sale as we have run out of storage space.

Purchase your tickets now for the library’s signature fundraiser, Tasting by the Book, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Join us for an evening of delicious food, wine, and live music provided by Mike Waskovich. Sample bites from local community cooks in a relaxed atmosphere while supporting the library. Tickets are $20 and for adults 21 and over only.

Have you noticed beautiful baskets going out in the main area of the library? We are gearing up for the annual Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace on Nov. 10 and 11. Purchase chance raffle tickets anytime: two for $1, 12 for $5 and 25 for $10. Baskets have been donated by generous individuals and businesses in our community. More are being added every day.

Try a new romance read available at the Abington Community Library:

“Isaiah’s Daughter” by Mesu Andrews

The Hebrews are a divided nation. Caught in the middle of the warring is an orphaned girl named Ishma. Will a new life of splendor free her from her past?

“Hot Mess” by Emily Belden

Allie falls for culinary genius Benji in this culinary romance.

“It Might Be You” by Jennifer Gracen

Officer Nick Martell discovers a connection with a sick child’s nurse.

“My Lady’s Choosing” by Kitty Curran and Larissa Zageris

Choose your own adventure in this fun read where you are the star.

“My Oxford Year” by Julia Whelan

A casual fling develops into something more when American Ella Durran learns local Oxford teacher Jamie has a life-changing secret.

“The Spring Girls” by Anna Todd

A modern-day retelling of “Little Women”

“My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh

A shocking and strangely tender novel about a young woman’s efforts to duck the world by embarking on an extended hibernation.

Laura Gardoski

Abington Community Library news Laura Gardoski

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

