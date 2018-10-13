Community Classroom: Gathering Place growing into its name

Last Wednesday, The Gathering Place grew into its name and mission in spades. Twelve women with a couple of instructors teaching them to play Mahjong filled the main gallery with enthusiasm and laughter. In the Paul Ford Room, Georgia Eggleston was preparing for a gardening class, and a van was pulling up in front bringing clients from St Joe’s — all in wheelchairs — to attend the class along with eight others. The “committee” filled the Art Room with letters and envelopes, stamps and labels preparing our annual appeal to donors and supporters .The place was rockin’ and didn’t quiet down until after 2 p.m. and then we prepared for the Italian and knitting classes that night.

It was a banner day, exactly what we all had in mind for a “gathering place.” To date, we have had two artists’ groups meet here to discuss and critique their work. Weavers meet to do the same from noon to 4 p.m. on first Saturdays of the month — and they get a lot of weaving done, too.

S, slowly we are growing into our mission: “to create a stronger sense of community through our art and education center, where we bring together people with and without special needs, a place to gather, learn and create.”

Coming up this month and early November are a variety of classes and lectures sure to pique your interest. We truly try to have something for everyone every semester. We are still less than halfway through the fall semester. Great classes .

We have two noontime talks left: “A Scarcity of Coffins: The Spanish Flu in Scranton” and “Feeding Birds in Winter and Spring.”

Ellen Beechko’s class on making a polymer clay necklace still has a few openings; just the list of the processes involved make this an intriguing, creative adventure.

The inkle loom class with Linda Mesavage will teach you how to warp the loom and weave decorative bands and tapes (think belts, handles on bags, guitar straps, woven chair seats).

Ballroom classes Advanced Nite Club Two-Step and Intermediate West Coast Swing begin Oct. 22 with Jill and Gehred Wetzel at the Clarks Green UMC.

Pat Martin is back to teach you the art of Improv; gather some friends together and improvise with a master Oct. 22-Nov. 12.

The Scranton Brewer’s Guild would like to teach you the process of beer-making, and share some paired snacks on this Thursday evening, Oct. 25. A Mr. Beer Kit will be given away to a lucky participant.

Kristie Miller McMahon just completed a fun, creative class on making bracelets using copper and silver wire with handmade glass beads; she will teah how to make an equally awesome set of earrings Nov. 1 and 8. There are a few spots open with this popular instructor.

If thread and embroidery are more your thing, try Maurita Pasquale’s class Nov. 7 on making an heirloom baby bonnet for that special new baby or grandchild. It will be a christening day treasure for years to come.

We have two cooking classes left with places for you: Cooking Wild with Susan Vinskofski on Nov. 6 and Mindful Cooking with Dr. and Lisa Rigau on Nov. 8.

If you have taken our walks with Susan, you know she has all kinds of ideas on using plants in the wild to be creative with food — how does pine needle ice cream sound? Cookies, eggnog and salad dressing also can be enhanced with “wild” foods. Lip balm, cleanser and bath salts are part of her discussion, as well.

The Rigaus offer ways to transition to a more plant-based diet and lifestyle, leading to better health. Sample different foods and discuss food substitutions to aid your journey to a new you.

If you missed Megan McClarey’s discussion about the pelvic floor, there’s still time to join the discussion (Nov. 7) when she returns with more information, models and handouts. Megan is very informative and presents her subject in a relaxed open manner.

Mid-November brings us to the end of our craft classes with Fused Glass starting Nov. 13 and Rigid Heddle weaving Techniques Nov. 17. Michael Swanson, instructor at Keystone College, teaches the process of arranging multiple pieces of glass into an artistic design that will be fused into one piece. Come and learn a new process, a new art expression with Michael.

Linda Mesavage, our “resident weaver,” teaches a gamut of techniques a weaver can use on the simple rigid heddle loom to create all kinds of effects. Take your weaving up a notch when you learn these techniques This is an all day Saturday workshop. Please refer to our website www.gatheringplaceCS.org for all the latest, registration forms, etc.

The Art Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays and whenever activities are going on. Drop by and take a good look at the menagerie on the walls — it’s wonderful!

See you at The Gathering Place!

Community Classroom Emily Rancier

