More than the Movies: From famous photographs to ‘Nunsense”

Working at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater is always a chance to come in contact with interesting people, often inspiring wonderful exhibits in one of our three galleries. Who could have predicted that we would have the opportunity to display photographs taken for the exhibition at the Trans-Mississippi Exposition of 1898 in Omaha, Nebraska? Come to the Dietrich to see these wonderful portraits and a journey into our past history.

Yes, the amazing photographs of Frank Rinehart were produced in a studio especially built for him at the Trans-Mississippi Exposition of 1898 and they are here because Royal Sutton, resident of NEPA, asked if we would like to exhibit them. Rinehart was under contract to the U.S. Bureau of American Ethnology to provide a complete set of photographs of the Indians west of the Mississippi. Sutton, author of “On the Edge of Extinction,” had the good fortune to work at the Rinehart-Marsden Studio in Omaha, and eventually took over ownership of the shop and the 500 glass plate negatives produced by Rinehart. The photographs on display were printed from those glass plates. Don’t miss a chance to witness a bit of our history.

Coming up is a theater experience you will not want to miss! Our Cabaret from Carbondale brings the hilarious musical “Nunsense” to the Dietrich Theater stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28. Five actors, including men, enact the story of five nuns, desperately trying to make amends for a recipe gone wrong. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Choice seats are still available. Tickets are available at the ticket booth or by calling 570-996-1500.

At both performances, you are invited to come not only for the fun, but also to support children’s programming at the Dietrich. The Dietrich Fundraising Committee has planned a silent auction and a Balloon Lottery POP. You’ll have many hances to win prizes while you enable children to attend free or low cost classes and events.

I am so looking forward to “Nunsense.” I did see it several years ago in suburban Chicago and I cannot wait to have a chance to see it again. Music, comedy, mayhem – all the ingredients of a good show. The story goes like this: The Little Sisters of Hoboken are staging a variety show because their cook, Sister Julia, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent. With the deceased nuns on ice in the deep freeze, they decide to stage a variety show in the Mount Saint Helen’s School auditorium to raise the necessary amount. Participating in the project are Mother Superior Mary Regina, a former circus performer who cannot resist the spotlight; her competitive but dignified rival, second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert; Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, a novice determined to be the world’s first ballerina nun; and wacky, childlike Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Do I need to say more? You are invited. Come to see movies in four theaters 365 days of the year. Come to see exhibits in three galleries. Come to see “Nunsense” – live on stage. We hope we see you very soon. And often.

