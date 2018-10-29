More than the movies: Film brought Thoreau to life

Young -

We were thrilled to see so many come out on a Saturday morning for a very special movie. This film entitled “Henry David Thoreau: Surveyor of the Soul” was attended by 70 Thoreau enthusiasts, and all stayed for the Q and A afterward. The interest in the film was sustained because it showed Thoreau’s life and beliefs to be of particular relevance today.

Thoreau’s quest to live life “deliberately,” his defense of civil disobedience when needed, and his true reverence of nature were all exquisitely illustrated in this artistically crafted film. Filmmaker Huey was able to bring Henry David Thoreau into our present lives, featuring school and college students who study him, as well as scholars and activists who keep his ideas alive and vital. Thank you, Endless Mountains Heritage Region for your sponsorship of this event.

We also need to keep alive the thoughts and stories of our military veterans. We did just that when our Warrior Writers shared their writings at a public reading. Especially poignant were the stories of three women veterans who now are benefiting from the workshops and camaraderie provided by Warrior Writers and the leadership of Jenny Pacanowsky, Warrior Writers facilitator. Jenny believes that, instead of saying, “Thank you for your service,” listen to the stories of our veterans. All veterans are invited to come to Warrior Writers at the Dietrich Theater at 7 p.m. every second Friday of the month. Come see what the Warrior Writers community is all about. Thank you Highmark for your sponsorship of this life-changing program.

Coming up at the Dietrich at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18 is another National Theatre Live play onscreen. Shakespeare’s “King Lear” with Ian McKellan is widely acclaimed and you can see it right here in Tunkhannock. Included in the filming are backstage interviews with cast and crew. The role of King Lear is one of the most coveted by many actors, and Ian McKellen savors the opportunity to enact it. In studying the role, he has observed that King Lear in the end, “In losing his faith, he has discovered his humanity.” This is a contemporary retelling of this play that some consider to be the greatest tragedy every written. Tickets are available online at www.dietrichtheater.com or by calling the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.

Once in a while, we need to bring back one of the movies from one of our film festivals and “The Gardener” is one of those movies. “The Gardener,” a featured film in the Dietrich Theater’s Summer Fest Film Festival, returns by popular demand and sponsorship of three local garden clubs: the Back Mountain Bloomers, The Garden Exchange and the Laurel Garden Club. The free showings for the public are at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7. Tickets are available at the ticket booth or at the door as long as they last. For reservations, call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.

The Dietrich Theater is the place to be for first-run movies in four theaters, live theater on stage, London theatre onscreen, and special foreign and independent movies. Will we see you soon? We hope so.

