BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has recently released its list of students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for dean’s list, a student must earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher (based on 4.0) during the semester.

Kristen Finkler, of Factoryville, is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in Accounting.

Emily Fazio, of South Abington Township, is a member of the class of 2020 and is majoring in Early Childhood (PK-4).

Brittany Harris, of Clarks Summit, is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in Middle Level Ed (4-8).

Sara Hicks, of Tunkhannock, is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in Early Childhood (PK-4).

Sante Romaldini, of Clarks Summit, is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in Early Childhood (PK-4).

Daniel Stevens, of Clarks Summit, is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in Sec Ed*Biology , Biology Second Major.

Elizabeth Huggler, of Dalton, is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in Communication Studies.

Amber Loomis, of Clarks Green, is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in English.

Cianna Giordano, of Clarks Green, is a member of the class of 2020 and is majoring in Environ – Geog – Geol Sci.