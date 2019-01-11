Here’s to a wonderful new year full of great ideas — and sunshine, good friends — and sunshine, new insights — and sunshine. You get the idea — my soul (and I’m sure your soul) is thirsty for light — along with the sun, may we be the source of it, and seek it out in others this year.

The “committee” and friends are meeting weekly to organize the spring semester. We agreed to have somewhat fewer classes to choose from, but there may be more daytime talks; perhaps the time of day for talks may change. We continue to investigate new ideas for The Gathering Place, new classes, and new learning opportunities for a wide range of people.

We, as always, reach out to the community challenging you to share your skills and talents with us and others. Maybe you have just retired, or you have more free time for whatever reason and you’d like to share what you have learned, your expertise and ideas with others. We are looking for stronger programs in health and mental health; local and PA history, and more outdoor opportunities to explore. You can reach us by contacting Dori, Anne, Paula or myself; or send your resumes to our mail box: gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com

Our Art Gallery shows this year — “Abstraction,” “Land, Sea and Sky,” “All Creatures Great and Small” and “Fiber Arts — Functional and Fantastical” generated a lot of interest and the openings brought in a nice crowd. What a year it was of exciting work — learning as we went — how to present, how to hang (with artist Lehman’s assistance), and publicize as we brought familiar, and not so familiar, artists’ work to your attention.

The Fiber Arts show was enthusiastically received; unfortunately, the night of the opening there was a nasty snowstorm which kept a lot of people away. It was a different show from all the rest and gave recognition to people working in a field largely ignored. We hope this show will generate an even wider participation of artists working in this medium in the future. As it was weaving, knitting, felt — both functional and fantastical — collage, crochet and combinations of these were represented. Next year, basketry, rug hooking and quilting perhaps will join this group. Much of the work this year came from our good friends in the Spinners’ Web Fiber Guild and I, personally, am grateful for their gracious participation that supported our mission. The gallery continued its record of sales, increasing our rate by a third — three pieces have sold at this point.

A history of fiber production exhibit will continue in the Paul Ford Room through the month of January. Come by and see some of the fiber tools and fibers that contributed to the growth of our nation; there are items from other countries’ fiber traditions, as well. A small display about natural dyes is also part of the exhibit.

Other highlights from the past year were our First Annual Student Art Show where Shirley Eagen awarded an art scholarship to an Abington Heights senior for continuing education in art. This will happen again this year, and student art will be on display through the month of the Ice Festival. ABPA, the Abington Business and Professional Association, is currently asking for donations toward this scholarship, so if you’re asked, please consider giving to this fund that benefits our students. Shirley Eagen’s notecards of Abington scenes are for sale supporting this scholarship again and available at Everything Natural and The Gathering Place. The student show will go up the last week of January and on Feb. 9, there will be an opening celebrating these young artists. Hope you will come out for this festive occasion.

Last year for the first time, we ran summer programming. We may or may not pursue this in the future, depending on interest and personnel. This year, we will host the Civic League’s Mardi Gras celebration, the Songwriters’ Roundtable (and possible concert?), our usual Craft and Chat for people with and without special needs, Memory Café for people with memory loss and their care companions, the third Tuesday Book Club and the first Saturday weaving group.

Check the website for more detailed information ww.gatheringplaceCS.org See you at The Gathering Place!

Community Classroom Emily Rancier