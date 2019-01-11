Some arrived in Victorian dress, setting the mood for the sneak peek showing of the first episode of the PBS third season of ‘Victoria.’ Over 125 attended the event at the Dietrich, hosted by WVIA. All agree it was an amazing experience to see the show on the big screen. And many were thrilled with door prizes given by Chris Norton of WVIA. If you missed the event, catch it on Sunday evenings on WVIA-TV.

Because of donations from people like you, we want to announce that we are at 95% of our Sustainability Campaign goal to raise $335,000 to retire debt due to past calamities. Sustainability will ensure the Dietrich will be active in the community for years to come. This is the time to help us go over the top — to be able to say “We did it!” For information about this campaign, call Erica at 570-996-1509. Be the one to take us over the top.

The new year is a good time to learn something new. How about an art class taught by Steve Colley? Pottery and Sculpture on Monday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m.? Or Open Studio on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m.? In Open Studio, you can choose Drawing, Painting or Pottery and Sculpture and Steve will take you on an artistic journey. “Quilting for Everyone” is another option, scheduled on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. Do you want some feedback for something you are writing? How about Writers Group on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m.? Are you a military veteran looking to meet up with other vets? The second Friday of the month at 7 p.m. is Meetup for Military Veterans. For more details about any of these classes or groups, go to www.dietrichtheater.com or call us at 570-996-1500.

Are you one of the millions of people who resolved to exercise more in 2019? We have the answer for you. The Dietrich offers three different yoga classes and Nia, a combination of dance, yoga, and martial arts. Chair Yoga is for those not able to get down on a mat, but it has all the benefits of yoga. Our Chair Yoga classes are free, sponsored by the AllOne Charities, Wyoming County Community Health Care Foundation, and the Luzerne and Wyoming County Area Agency on Aging.every Monday and Friday at 10 a.m. Simply Yoga, a Yoga Fit class, is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. At 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, we have Kundalini Yoga, the class I never miss. Simply Yoga, Kundalini Yoga and Nia classes are $10 per class. Drop-ins are encouraged. For information, call 570-996-1500.

Reservations are already coming in for the first film festival of 2019. Yes. Our Winterfest Opening Night is Friday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. We are thrilled that the two Opening Night movies will be “Green Book” and “The Old Man with a Gun.”” Green Book” won the award for Best Picture at the Golden Globes. And The “Old Man and the Gun” stars legendary actors Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek. What could be better? So make your reservation for Winterfest before all the seats are sold. Nimble Hill wine and beer with light snacks before the first movie of ‘Green Book.” Brownie sundae dessert made the way you like it, followed by “The Old Man with a Gun.” A perfect evening. Tickets are $25. Call the Dietrich at 570-996-1500 for reservations.

We have started out 2019 with so much optimism. Please come join us for Yoga, Nia, a class to learn something new, or a fun night out at the theater. All we need is you Because we do it all for you.

Margaret Messana and Anne Bercredelli of Queen Victoria's Court, Margie Young of the Dietrich Theater, Chris Norton of WVIA, Millie Ryczak, Rich Ryczak, who came in costume, and an audience of 125 attended the first episode of the PBS hit show 'Victoria' at the Dietrich Theater, hosted by WVIA.

More than the Movies Margie Young