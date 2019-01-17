What makes Winter Fest Opening Night at the Dietrich Theater so inviting? First of all – it is a festive event in the dead of winter. Second, it is a small, cozy, intimate event, using just the Evans Theater. And best of all, it is only $25 for an evening of Nimble Hill wine and beer, cheese and crackers, fruit, two movies, with a signature brownie sundae at intermission. It is a perfect evening to bring your family and friends for award-winning movies, good food and drink, on a cold winter’s night.

Winter Fest Opening Night is Friday, Feb. 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. For reservations, call 570-996-1500. We invite you to join us.

The two movies featured on Opening Night are “Green Book” and “The Old Man and the Gun.”

“Green Book” is the story of The Green Book, which was published from 1936 until the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964, listing establishments across the U.S. that welcomed blacks during a time when segregation and Jim Crow laws often made travel difficult and sometimes dangerous. “Carry The Green Book with you. You may need it,” advises the cover of the 1949 edition. The movie “Green Book” chronicles the concert tour of a black world-class pianist as he and his driver travel from Manhattan to the Deep South. “Green Book” is the winner of the Golden Gloves Best Picture Award.

What could be more entertaining than legendary actors Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in “The Old Man and the Gun,” the second movie? It is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, played by Robert Redford, from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public. Wrapped up in the pursuit are detective John Hunt, played by Casey Affleck, who becomes captivated with Forrest’s commitment to his craft and a woman, played by Sissy Spacek, who loves him in spite of his chosen profession.

Opening Night is the beginning of Winter Fest – three weeks of 21 films with multiple showings, lasting from Feb. 15 through March 7. Check out all the films and showings at www.dietrichtheater.com.

An extra perk for coming to Winter Fest movies is that our wonderful little hometown book shop Just One Page, right up the street, is offering a 10% discount for anyone who brings in a Winter Fest movie ticket. Several of the movies are based on books, making this a wonderful collaboration. One of the movies is called “The Bookshop.” We are so pleased that Tunkhannock can claim a delightful little bookshop with all kinds of wonderful books and gifts.

We are thrilled to announce two other special collaborations during Winter Fest. The Dietrich and WVIA are collaborating again – this time because we are showing the movie “Tea with the Dames,” starring Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright. At one of the showings of the movie, WVIA will be there with something special. The date is 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

And we know the date for a special added feature after the showing of “Beautiful Boy.” It will be March 1 at 7 p.m. After the movie, Katie Wisnosky and Cammie Anderson, Drug and Alcohol Prevention Education Coordinator, both with the Tunkhannock Area School District, will conduct a discussion for those under 21 related to the movie.

A feast of foreign and independent films – when we need inspiration, mental challenges, and just plain fun. We promise you a seat. We promise you good entertainment. We hope we will see you at Winter Fest. We do it all for you.

‘Cinque Terra’ by Vince Musto, one of the paintings in the Abscapes exhibit at the Dietrich Theater open to the public until March 29. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_musto-1.jpg ‘Cinque Terra’ by Vince Musto, one of the paintings in the Abscapes exhibit at the Dietrich Theater open to the public until March 29. Submitted photo Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Margie-Young-3.jpg Young Submitted photo

More than the Movies Margie Young