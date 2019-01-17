January is a great month to make soup. It’s cold outside and soup quickly warms us up. Most soups are economical to make. Its great way to stretch the food dollar.

The main ingredient in soup is broth, which is mostly water. Eating a broth-based vegetable soup for lunch or dinner will fill you up and boost your servings of vegetables for the day.

But what about all the hype about “bone broth?” Is bone broth the answer to whatever ails you?

Coming from a family of six children, I watched my mom make soup starting with soup bones. Continuing to follow her cooking techniques, I use leftover whole chicken, turkey carcasses and ham bones to make soup. Little did I know that I was making bone broth

Technically speaking, bone broth has not been proven to be anymore magical than being part of a vegetable filling low calorie lunch or dinner. Harvard reports there is little scientific evidence that bone broth builds bones, reduces inflammation and/or removes wrinkles. However, don’t let this be the reason not to make your own bone broth. Making your own bone broth or sometimes called stock, can give addition 5 to 6 grams of protein per cup of broth when compared to purchased broth.

Beware, not all soups are low calorie. Some soups are higher in calories than others. Soups made with cream and lots of potatoes as a thickening agent can boost the number of calories. Other soups such as minestrone, chicken and turkey made with lower starch vegetables can be low calories and just as nutritious.

Broth based soups are easy to make. The broth is sodium free and economical.

How to make bone broth

Place bones with meat pieces attached to them in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil; simmer for 3 hours. Take out the meat and bones. Place in smaller containers and remove any meat. Discard bones. Refrigerate broth and meat if not immediately making the rest of the soup.

Once the broth is cooled, skim the top of it by using a small sieve to remove the hardened fat.

Save time and use a crock pot. Place bones with attached meat pieces in the crock pot. Cover with water. Place on low for 6-8 hours. Continue as above.

Here is a recipe that fits well into the Mediterranean diet.

Italian Wedding Minestrone Soup

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 onion, chopped

2 or 3 large garlic cloves, minced

2 cups chicken bone broth

1 16-ounce can stewed or diced tomatoes

1 16-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 10-ounce package frozen vegetables or 1 1/4 cups fresh vegetables, peeled and chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil, oregano or Italian seasoning

1/2 cup uncooked whole grain pasta, macaroni or small shells

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Sauté onion and garlic. Add broth, tomatoes, beans, frozen or chopped vegetables, and seasonings. Stir to mix. Bring to a boil on medium high heat. Stir in pasta. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer about 20 minutes until the pasta is tender. Enjoy!

Nutrition Corner Mary Ehret https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ehret.CMYK_.jpg Nutrition Corner Mary Ehret