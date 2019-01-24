On Super Bowl Sunday, you don’t have break your New Year’s resolution of eating healthier. Instead of reaching for that bowl of potato chips and creamy dip, opt instead for Mediterranean two delights.

The Mediterranean diet, along with the DASH (Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension) diet, has been recommended by USDA as research-based diets that work.

It has been reported that multiple observational studies conducted in Europe and the United States showed that adherence to the Mediterranean Diet was associated with a reduced risk for diseases and overall mortality.

In Mediterranean counties, more olive oil is consumed, whereas Americans generally eat more saturated fat from animal sources. Olive oil is noted as being a monounsaturated fat. Other healthy fats are found in nuts, seeds, avocados, fish, and seafood. One change towards a Mediterranean diet would be to choose olive oil in recipes instead of margarine or butter. Olives can be also found in a spread as an alternative to mayonnaise, butter or margarine. Try adding olive tapenade to your Super bowl celebration. The recipe is below.

Along with olive oil, the diet includes vegetables and fruits. Try to reduce the portion of meat by adding more vegetables and fruits. For super bowl Sunday, replace some chicken wings with veggies and a dip.

Fresh-cut veggies make tasty dippers. Beware of high-calorie crackers, with saturated fat and salt. Instead, serve sliced cucumbers, celery and broccoli. A basket of whole grain pita bread triangles will boost the whole grains for the day with little or no saturated fat.

Serve dippers on hummus or fava, a spread made with yellow split peas. The fiber in these foods may reduce the risk of some cancers, heart disease, and diabetes and make you feel fuller therefore decreasing the amount of food you end up eating during the game. Fava is a traditional spread used daily.

The Mediterranean diet is not just a diet. It is a way of life that involves enjoying a wide variety of whole, nourishing foods with friends and family, as well as practicing an active lifestyle. Being active is key to longevity.

Keep moving during the Super Bowl playoff game. Stand up and cheer for your team is being active. Teams have their classic dance when celebrating a touchdown. Practice your team’s classic celebration dance. Teach it to everyone so that heart rates get moving.

To follow the Mediterranean diet, start with small changes. Start substituting olive oil for margarine or butter. Or use these two spreads as appetizers or for lunch on whole grain bread. Here are the Mediterranean recipes.

Olive Tapenade

3 (6-oz) cans sliced black olives, drained

¼ cup and 1 tsp. capers

¾ cup minced onion

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1-1/2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup and 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan

Place olives in processor or blender; pulse the olives until slightly chopped; remove to a bowl and set aside. Combine the capers, onion, garlic, parsley, cheese, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and black pepper in the food processor or blender; blend until finely chopped. Add to the olives and mix.

Servings: 18 – 2 tablespoon servings

Yellow Split Pea Fava

1 cup dry yellow split peas

4 cups water

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, chopped (may substitute several green onions)

1 tsp. salt or to taste

¼ tsp. ground pepper

1 tomato, finely chopped

(Optional flavoring ingredients may be used, such as garlic and herbs)

Wash and pick over yellow peas. Cover with 4 to 4 ½ cups water and bring to a boil. Boil for 10 minutes. Cover, turn off heat, and let soak for one hour. Drain. Using fresh water, fill the pan with fresh water to barely cover the soaked beans. Cook, uncovered, over low to medium heat, until liquid had been absorbed, stirring occasionally –about 45-60 minutes. Puree the beans, using a blender or mash with potato masher, adding the salt, pepper and olive oil. Place in serving bowl and garnish with chopped onion and drizzle with more olive oil. Serve on cucumber slices, whole grain pita triangles or celery logs.

