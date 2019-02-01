More than the Movies: Festival fans brave cold for Preview Day

Submitted photo After attending Preview Day for Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater, Nancy Davidson says she plans to see any of the movies based on true stories such as ‘Green Book,’ the Golden Globe winner for Best Picture. - Submitted photo Young -

Thirty film festival fans braved the cold to come to Preview Day, the chance to see 21 trailers of the 21 films that are featured in Winter Fest beginning Friday, Feb. 15 and running through Thursday, March 7 at the Dietrich Theater.

“I definitely want to see ‘Green Book’,” and “I won’t miss ‘Tea with the Dames,’” and “’Free Solo’ is one I have to see,” were some of the comments overheard after the trailers.

Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater executive director, comments that four of the films are about women writers: “Becoming Astrid,” a story about Astrid Lindren, author of the children’s books about Pippi Longstockings; “Collette,” French writer played by Keira Knightly; “Can You Ever Forgive Me,: the story of writer Lee Israel, played by Melissa McCarthy, who confessed to forgery; and “A Private War,” starring Rosamind Pike as Marie Colvin, who took many risks as a journalist on the frontlines.

“It is a coincidence that four films feature the challenges of four women writers, each a unique story of persevering through many challenges,” observes Erica.

Three special extra added features during Winter Fest are:

• A special discount at Tunkhannock’s bookshop up and across the street from the Dietrich called Just One Page. One of the festival movies is called “The Bookshop,” making this a perfect perk for our festival-goers. At least four of the movies are based on books, so Just One Page will give a 10% discount to anyone who brings in a festival movie ticket. Everyone needs a good story, so help us support our wonderful hometown bookshop just a few doors away.

• The Dietrich and WVIA are collaborating again – this time because we are showing the movie “Tea with the Dames,” starring Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, and Dame Joan Plowright. At one of the showings of the movie, WVIA will be there with something special. The date is 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.

• We know the date for a special added feature after the showing of “Beautiful Boy.” It will be Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. After the movie, Katie Wisnosky and Cammie Anderson, Drug and Alcohol Prevention Education Coordinator, both with the Tunkhannock Area School District, will conduct a discussion related to the movie for those under 21.

Choice tickets are still available for Winter Fest Opening Night on Friday, Feb. 15. Two movies – “Green Book” and “The Old Man and the Gun.” Light snacks and wine and beer before the first movie. A brownie sundae, made the way you like it, between the movies. All for $25. A casual and relaxed atmosphere for enjoying award-winning movies with other foreign and independent movie fans. Call 570-996-1500 to reserve your seats.

The twice-postponed presentation by John Tindell on “The Color Purple” and the “History of African-Americans in Film” has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Tunkhannock Public Library. This free presentation, rescheduled twice due to the weather, will be just in time for the free showings of the movie “The Color Purple” on Wednesday, March 6 at 1 and 7 p.m. All are welcome to come to these events that conclude Wyoming County Reads this year.

We hope one of these events will bring you to the Dietrich this February. Winter Fest. Wyoming County Reads. Four movie theaters. Classes for children and adults. Check it out at www.dietrichtheater.com. So much to keep you entertained and engaged! Remember – we do it all for you.

After attending Preview Day for Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater, Nancy Davidson says she plans to see any of the movies based on true stories such as ‘Green Book,’ the Golden Globe winner for Best Picture. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Nancy-Davidson.jpg After attending Preview Day for Winter Fest at the Dietrich Theater, Nancy Davidson says she plans to see any of the movies based on true stories such as ‘Green Book,’ the Golden Globe winner for Best Picture. Submitted photo Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young Submitted photo

More than the Movies Margie Young

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.