WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale this week said he will follow up on his “State of the Child” reports to ensure Pennsylvania is doing everything it can to protect at-risk children from neglect and abuse.

“Progress is being made,” DePasquale said. “Many of the recommendations from my reports have resulted in action, such as updating caseworker job requirements, improving the training new caseworkers receive, and having working groups look at reducing redundant paperwork and data collection. But there’s more work to do, and I’m concerned that the efforts of hardworking caseworkers are being stymied by the bureaucracy that exists in Harrisburg.”

DePasquale said his review will focus on the Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Bureau of Hearings and Appeals — how the bureau functions and whether it is effectively helping to protect at-risk children from their abusers. It serves as an administrative court on hundreds of issues that come before DHS.

“When caseworkers allege that a child has been abused, the accused abuser may appeal that decision to the Bureau of Hearings and Appeals,” DePasquale said. “It hears an average of 1,000 child-abuse appeals each year and, on average, it backs up caseworkers only about 4 percent of the time. That strikes me as a very lopsided number and I want to know why that is happening.”

DePasquale said only a small percentage of cases involving allegations of child abuse result in criminal charges.

“Much of the time, this administrative court is as far as a case gets — it’s almost like a ‘shadow’ justice system for accused child abusers and hardly anyone knows it exists,” he said.

DePasquale said his review will explore the following questions:

• Who decides who serves on the bureau?

• Are bureau members adequately trained in how to handle children as witnesses?

• What happens to cases that are appealed to Commonwealth Court after they go through the bureau?

• Is the Department of Human Services doing enough to oversee how this bureau functions? and

• Do the bureau’s actions on appeals influence how often caseworkers are willing to recommend taking action against child abusers?

DePasquale said he expects his review to be completed later this year.

In September 2017, DePasquale released his 80-page “State of the Child” special report, which detailed the strengths and challenges of Pennsylvania’s child-welfare system. A follow-up report — the 43-page “State of the Child Action Plan” — was released in May 2018.

Learn more about the Department of the Auditor General at www.paauditor.gov.

Department of Health: It’s

not too late to get a flu shot

With colder weather forcing residents to spend more time indoors, the Department of Health is reminding Pennsylvanians that there is still time to get a flu shot to protect yourself, your family and loved ones from the flu.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, don’t hesitate; there’s still time,” said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. “The flu vaccine is the best precaution you can take, and it not only helps protect you, but also your family members, neighbors, coworkers and anyone you come in contact with. We’re seeing increasing numbers of flu cases across the commonwealth, so don’t wait to get your shot.”

The flu has been detected in all 67 counties, and the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases statewide on Jan. 26 reached close to 20,000. Twenty-five flu-related deaths have been reported, including one pediatric death.

“Nothing about the flu is routine,” Levine said. “The symptoms can be fatal, but residents can take a number of steps to protect themselves. Wash your hands frequently, disinfect surfaces such as counter tops, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. And the very best thing – get a flu shot.”

Levine noted the flu shot can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu. Flu shots are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store.

Flu, or influenza, is a contagious disease, caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs and may include the following symptoms:

• Fever

• Headache

• Tiredness

• Dry cough

• Sore throat

• Nasal congestion

• Body aches

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Everyone six months of age and older should get the flu vaccine each year. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.

Additional information on how to stay healthy and prevent the flu can be found on the Department of Health’s website at www.health.pa.gov or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Court report released on elder

abuse and guardianship Issues

Committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Advisory Council on Elder Justice in the Courts this week released its latest progress report.

The report details efforts to combat elder abuse, address the needs and challenges facing Pennsylvania’s aging population, and improve and protect access to justice for elders.

“This report is evidence of Pennsylvania’s strong commitment to protecting its elders,” said state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd. “I am deeply grateful to all those who have contributed to the many successes detailed in the report, and who are effecting real change in the way that our commonwealth combats elder abuse.”

A report by the Supreme Court’s Elder Law Task Force released in 2014 detailed 130 specific recommendations to courts and other government entities to help lay the foundation for improvements in tackling issues involving guardianships, elder abuse and neglect, and overall access to justice.

Created to continue the work of the task force while serving as a liaison to the executive and legislative branches, the Advisory Council’s progress report provides an updated blueprint for courts and others to follow as they continue working to tackle the many challenges facing Pennsylvania’s elders.

One of the Council’s most notable achievements detailed in the report has been the development and implementation of the Guardianship Tracking System (GTS), which allows courts to better monitor active guardianships through a statewide uniform process.

In addition to the new GTS the Council has focused on efforts to educate judges, court staff, attorneys, guardians and the public about the warning signs of elder abuse including:

• Development of educational programs for judges handling guardianship cases.

• Educational sessions for judges and court staff on abuse and exploitation.

• Piloted training for family and lay guardians about their powers, duties and responsibilities.

As the fourth oldest state in percentage of population age 65 and older, Pennsylvania has approximately 2.9 million residents over the age of 60. By 2020, this population is projected to increase by 25 percent.

For more information on the work of the Advisory Council on Elder Justice in the Courts, visit www.pacourts.us

Boback reintroduces

Good Samaritan bill

State Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, has reintroduced legislation that would provide civil immunity for anyone whose actions result in damage done to a vehicle during forcible entry in order to rescue a child.

Boback said this is her third attempt at getting passed into law what she said seems to be commonsense legislation, especially when a similar bill involving at-risk pets became law last session. Boback originally introduced the legislation in the 2015-16 session, and saw the bill pass the House last session.

“On average, 37 children die each year in this country in the overheated interior of a vehicle,” added Boback. “Sadly, we exceeded that number last year.”

The immunity only applies when the person acts reasonably under the circumstances. They must have a good faith belief that the child is in imminent danger; they must have determined the vehicle is locked and there is no reasonable method for the child to be removed prior to forcibly entering the vehicle; and the person must have attempted to contact law enforcement.

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Boback’s Dallas district office at (570) 675-6000 or her Tunkhannock office at (570) 836-4777.

DePasquale https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_AG-JCC-2.jpeg DePasquale https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Capitol-logo.jpg Todd https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Judge-Debra-Todd.jpg Todd Levine https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_levine.jpg Levine

By Bill O’Boyle boboyle@timesleader.com