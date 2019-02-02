Dalton Delights: It’s a great time to curl up with a book

Dalton Delights Jennifer Familetti -

Welcome February! Wouldn’t today be a wonderful day to warm up under a blanket with a great book or movie?

Stop in the Dalton Community Library and we can help you find whatever you have in mind. Maybe you’d like to read a classic story, modern best seller, some magazines, or a movie to watch at home with the kids while enjoying some hot chocolate — and don’t forget the marshmallows.

Stopping in the library could create comforting winter memories on these cold February days.

While visiting the Dalton Community Library, be sure to register for the county-wide Winter Reading Quest. There’s still time since it doesn’t end until Feb. 22. Let us know if you’d like to participate, and in this contest, every book read will be a chance to win a gift card. The more books you borrow, the more chances you have. Both adults and children can participate.

Also while visiting our library, ask about the adult and children’s programs. Two popular adult programs are Mahjong and Bridge. Mahjong is played at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; Bridge is played at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. Newcomers are always invited, and if you’d like to learn how to play these games, current players from both groups are very kind and wonderful teachers.

As for children’s programs, Storytime is Tuesdays at 11 a.m., with one alternate Monday a month. Our school age group, Kid’s Crew, is Tuesday afternoons at 4:00. To get more details about these children’s groups, email JFamiletti@albright.org since weather or school schedules may cause conflict. Of course, we do our best to accommodate everyone.

Lackawanna County Libraries are taking a collection during February to help local food banks. Donate by dropping off non-perishable food items at your local library, and we’ll take them to local food banks. Every donation is appreciated during the Hunger Knows No Season collection during February.

Reach the Sunday Dispatch newsroom at 570-655-1418 or by email at sd@psdispatch.com.

