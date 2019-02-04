I have heard many claims uttered by parents in defense of their children, thrown like shields to protect them from the dangers of drug use: “He’s a good kid.” “She’s an athlete.” “He’s an Eagle Scout.” “She’s an honor student.”

The truth is, patients with Opioid Use Disorder are all those things and more.

One of the patients I treat is destitute, living with her sister and doing odd jobs to make enough money for her basic needs. Another lives on her investments and sees me only in the summer months. She winters in Florida. I have a patient who suffered from such severe Attention Deficit Disorder as a child that he never learned to read; another has a doctorate in education.

Patients with OUD run the spectrums of intellect and wealth. This disease does not discriminate on the bases of sex or race or religion. Everyone is vulnerable.

What can really shield us, then? I don’t suppose there exists a magic cloak, but the first layer of protection is education. Speak to your children and your grandchildren about the dangers of drugs. Talk to your friends and family members who share their prescription medications and the risk of their behaviors. And when you think there might be a problem, address it with professional help.

Understand this disease isn’t about being good or bad. It’s about being human.

Opioid Summit Donna Eget