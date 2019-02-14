Are you finding youare short on your food dollars? Are you trying to figure out how to plan your meals and grocery shop with a limited budget? A bit of organizational skills, like planning, can make a difference.

Most people don’t consciously keep track of each dollar they spend for food. Beyond the grocery store receipts, there are the coffee shops, cafeterias, gas stations, and fast food registers that add to our food bill. Even an order as small as a 99 cent coffee adds up throughout the week when purchased two or three times a week.

Planning makes a difference when spending your food dollars. Here are a few pointers to get you started on saving money and stretching your food dollar.

• Take inventory of what foods you have on hand. Look in your cupboards, refrigerator and freezer.

• Using what you have on hand, plan a meal. For instance, if you have flour, eggs and margarine on hand, pancakes may be a recipe you can make.

• Plan your meals for the week and share the menu with your family. Post the menu so that all can see. If they have suggestions, consider those that are affordable.

• The current dietary advice encourages all to eat half of their plate filled with fruits and vegetables. Be sure to include fruits and vegetables in the meal planning step. Traditionally, they are lower in price than snack foods or meats. All forms count. Canned, frozen and fresh are nutritious.

• make a shopping list. Once you are at the store, resist impulse buys. Only go down the aisles you need to shop in. If you need to bring young children along, make sure they have had something to eat. Set up rules like “you can look for this item that is on the list” and then reinforce thAT.

Planning meals can save you money. To begin saving money, start with this low-cost meal. Make extra, as “planned overs” can be used for lunches.

Vegetarian Chili

2 large onions – cut into 1/4 inch pieces

3 garlic cloves

2 Tablespoons vegetable-oil

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 Tablespoon ground cumin

1 can (28 ounce) whole tomatoes – cut into 1/4 inch pieces (or 8 medium fresh tomatoes)

4 medium carrots – cut into 1/4 inch pieces

2 medium celery stalks – cut in to 1/4 inch pieces

1 can (16 ounce) ounces rinsed kidney beans

Pepper to taste

In a large pot sauté onion, and garlic, in oil over medium high heat for about 5 minutes – stirring often.

Add chili powder, cumin and pepper, and continue cooking for another 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the tomatoes, carrots, celery and bring mixture to a simmer.

Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add beans, and continue to simmer for another 5 minutes.

Serve with whole grain rolls and/ or corn bread and low fat milk to complete the meal.

