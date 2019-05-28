More than the Movies: ‘Joni 75’ was heartwarming, touching and emotional

Young -

It used to be that if you wanted to see New York, London, or Los Angeles musical or dramatic events, you would have to travel to those places. No more! Even in a small town in the Endless Mountains of Pennsylvania, you can experience them, thanks to the forward thinking people at the Dietrich Theater.

Erica Rogler, executive director, and Ronnie Harvey, film booker, are dedicated to providing the best entertainment onscreen right here in downtown Tunkhannock.

I attended “The Music Center Presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration” and loved listening to the many artists’ interpretations of Joni Mitchell’s songs and their tributes to her. Seeing the musicians up close because of the many camera angles is almost better than a front row seat. Observing Joni, now suffering from a stroke, in the audience basking in the accolades and interpretations of her music, makes this a very poignant show.

One special moment in “Joni 75” stands out for me. A touching scene was when Graham Nash sang the familiar “Our House” to Joni, singing the only song in the celebration she did not write.

“Our house is a very, very, very fine house.

With two cats in the yard. Life used to be so hard. Now everything is easy ‘cause of you.”

A very sweet time in his 38-year marriage to Joni is memorialized in this song Graham sang to her for her 75th birthday — an emotional moment indeed.

Another amazing part of the celebration was when Brandi Carlile brought the failing Kris Kristopherson to the stage, tenderly encouraging him to sing one of Joni’s songs, “A Case of You.” Kris admitted he does not remember much to Brandi, but when asked what he remembers about Joni Mitchell he replied, “Everything.”

More special onscreen events are coming up in the near future, more opportunities to see plays and musicals right on your home turf. The first one is “All About Eve,” a London National Theatre Live production on screen right here at the Dietrich Theater on Sundays, Aug. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Gillian Anderson (“Street Car Named Desire” lead) is back as Margo Channing, the aging actress who has always been the star, dealing with the young actress Eve who is stealing her spotlight.

Coming up in the fall we will bring in two more Broadway musical events: “Kinky Boots” and “42nd Street.” Several years ago, we took a busload of Broadway fans all the way to New York City to see “Kinky Boots” and everyone loved it! Now we can bring it to our own screen. As for “42nd Street,” since 1980 it has been produced and enjoyed by millions all over the world.

So many theatre opportunities are in store for the children at the Dietrich. So many camps for the kids to have chance to be on stage! Two Acting Camps for Kids, ages 6-12: Camp I Monday-Friday July 22-26 1:30-3 p.m.; Camp II Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 1:30-3 p.m. Instructor Michaela Moore introduces theatre games, improvisation, character creation and more, all resulting in an original play to be performed for family and friends. Michaela also teams up with art teacher Amy Colley for two Theatre and Visual Arts Camps: Aquaman, King of Atlantis for ages 5-12, Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to noon, July 29-Aug. 2, a chance to learn all about the oceans, the myths about Atlantis, while creating characters, costumes, and props for an original play to be performed for family and friends. Dragons Galore! is for the same age group from Monday-Friday, July 22-26 from 10 a.m. to noon. An immersion into the lore of dragons, ending with a production on stage!

Check us out at www.dietrichtheater.com to find out about so many more or call us at 570-996-1500 for information or a brochure. Everything we do is for you!

