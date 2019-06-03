Nearly a year ago, my dream, or more accurately my calling, was realized. It was then I became a published journalist when my first story for the Abington Journal made it above the fold. Still finishing my degree at Clarks Summit University, I was given the honor and the responsibility of reporting on the happenings in our little community.

Since my first assignment, I have covered a variety of local events and, with each one, my love for the Abingtons grew. Our town is comprised of dedicated, caring people who individually wear many hats and collectively strive for the strength of their community. I made numerous connections with townspeople who were excited to tell their story and I quickly realized that at the core of these individual stories was a common community-focused purpose. It was this sense of unity that has inspired me to continue telling local stories as I embark on the next chapter of my own story.

Within the span of two days, I graduated with my bachelor’s degree, moved to a beach town five hours east of Clarks Summit and became a Mrs. — hence the new byline. (You may remember me as Jessica Eddy) I am excited to serve a new community and tell new stories, but I want to say “thank you” before I go.

Thank you to the faithful readers of the Abington Journal. I implore you, please don’t stop supporting your local newspaper because we are here to serve you and share your stories. Thank you to the people who entrusted me with their stories. I hope with all my heart that I served you well. Thank you to the editor of the Abington Journal who trusted a young aspiring journalist and who gave my career a beginning that was better than I ever imagined. Finally, thank you to the two women at my alma mater who encouraged me and shared their expertise with me. I am indebted to you all. See you later, NEPA.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Jessica_Abbiati_Headshot_CMYK_IMG_6619.jpg

Beyond the Byline Jessica Abbiatt