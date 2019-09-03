There is a lot going on at the Dalton Community Library this month. Get your pen and calendar ready and jot down these exciting dates.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, a new session of Story Time will start. Hear stories, play a game, listen to a song, or get in some morning stretches while at the Dalton Community Library for Story Time. It’s so much more than hearing stories. There’s plenty of fun for children of young ages. Meet us Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Also beginning Tuesday, Sept. 24 is Kid’s Crew, our after-school program for children in elementary school. We build, do crafts, share ideas, and learn in exciting ways. It’s the perfect time to wind down after a school day with other children who are here to learn, explore, and have fun.

At the end of the month, on Saturday, Sept. 28, our library will hold our Saturday Spotlight Book Club meeting. The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. The book discussion will be Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming.” All patrons are invited to join the group discussion at our library.

During September, all Lackawanna County Libraries will accept donations for Schaefer’s Retreat Homeless Shelter in Carbondale. Collections of non-perishable food and personal care items are needed. Please drop off your donations at any of the Lackawanna County Libraries.

Looking ahead to next month, keep in mind that it will be time for our fall Book and Bake Sale. It is set for the third Saturday of the month, Oct. 19, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to make book donations must bring them to the library by the last day of September.

On an ending note, our library’s Summer Quest activities came to an end mid-August. What a delightful time children and their families had. Each Tuesday, our programs drew in children who shared time together having fun, exploring, learning, laughing and enjoying time at the library while participating in various activities. Thank you to all families who participated. We truly enjoyed sharing our summer with everyone.

Dalton Delights Jennifer Familetti