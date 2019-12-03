Thousands of colored lights. Whimsical lighted decorations outside the theater. We invite you to make the Dietrich Theater a destination this holiday season – to see a movie, buy your Christmas gift bags or gift cards, to attend a class or program or just to see our fabulous decorations. Our wonderful volunteers have done it again, just so you can ooh and aah as you enter the theater. Thank you, all of you, who transform the Dietrich into a winter wonderland.

We have the perfect gift for all ages at the Dietrich. Our gift bags are even gift-wrapped. These ever-popular gift bags have two movie tickets, two bags for free popcorn fill-up and two candy treats. They are perfect for family, friends or employees. And they are wrapped in colorful paper holiday designs you can choose. Or a gift card for Dietrich movies is a great stocking stuffer. They can be purchased in any amount. And they do not have an expiration date.

A perfect time to come to the Dietrich is during Tunkhannock’s Christmas in Our Hometown beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 7. See Tunkhannock come alive with carolers, a strolling Santa Claus and Mrs. Santa, tree lighting, and so much more.

Come to the Dietrich for our famous Cookie Walk, a free showing of “A Scooby-Doo Christmas” at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. both days. Our old-fashioned holiday workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 is for children of all ages: cookie decorating, ornament making, holiday singing, and balloon lady decorating, a free immersion of holiday fun, sponsored by our generous Ace-Robbins, Inc.

Every holiday season we say thank you to all of you with free showings of the all-time favorite “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 2, 7 and 8 p.m. We do not send anyone away because we schedule enough showings to accommodate everyone. Again, Ace-Robbins, Inc. makes this holiday event possible. Free soda, popcorn and even Christmas cookies. You are invited.

To find out about NEPA connections and history related to the movie, you are invited to come to a special presentation “It’s a Wonderful Life: NEPA Roots” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Mary Beth Voda will talk about the Wyalusing connection, the writer Phillip Van Doren Stern, whose story “The Greatest Gift” became the 1946 film. Reservations are suggested by calling the Dietrich at 570-996-1500.

After the excitement of Christmas, before the kids go back to school, we have just the right Holiday Camp for all 5-12 year olds. Amy and Steve Colley will instruct them in projects in pottery and sculpture and mask-making from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 30 and 31. Call the Dietrich to make sure your kids do not miss this special opportunity.

Whew! I don’t think I missed anything. So many ways to immerse yourself and your loved ones in the holiday season at the Dietrich. You know, we do it all just for you.

More than the Movies
Margie Young