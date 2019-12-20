SCRANTON — During a visit to Scranton on Dec. 20, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) spent time visiting with clients of the Aging in Place program of NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Casey, who serves as ranking member on the Senate Special Committee on Aging, spent time learning firsthand about the positive impact of the program from clients Joe Paris, Betty Via, and Joseph McDonnell. The three clients, all of whom own homes in the City of Scranton, met Senator Casey during an early afternoonstop at the home of Paris.

“Seeing the life-changing impact that the Aging in Place program has for these senior citizens underscores just how vital it is that all of us in government work to protect and strengthen program relating to aging,” said Casey, who also serves on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, as well as the Senate Committee on Finance, both of which have jurisdiction over aging programming. “The residents I met today are able to stay in their homes and continue to be vital threads in the fabric of their neighborhoods because of the Aging in Place program.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Aging in Place program of NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania has helped more than 150 senior residents stay in their homes by remedying structural challenges in the homes of aging seniors. The program helps strengthen neighborhoods by allowing seniors to continue living in homes where they possess a lifetime of memories and contribute to the character and social well-being of their respective neighborhoods. Modifications included in the program can range from bathroom installation and modifications, door widening, porch repair, wheelchair ramp installation, solar-powered safety light installation and more.

Referrals are made by the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, which works with NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania to ensure potential applicants meet necessary criteria to qualify for Aging in Place services.

For more information on the Aging in Place program, call the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging at 570-963-6740. Seniors living outside of Lackawanna County can learn more about the program by calling NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania directly at 570-558-2490.