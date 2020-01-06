A new year is here! What are you celebrating?

A new decade begins and at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater we celebrate all we have accomplished since we reopened the theater doors 19 years ago. In 2009, we expanded from two theaters to four theaters, thanks to help from our community. In 2011, we survived a devastating flood with the help of over 300 volunteers. In 2013, you helped us fund the transition from film to digital, a change all movie theaters needed to make. And in 2019, we met our Sustainability Campaign goal, enabling us to retire three significant loans.

We are so proud that in the last decade we have been able to offer all of our pre-school classes free of charge. Our Film Festivals have expanded from two to four, one for every season, making us unique in NEPA. We now show films of plays, celebrations, and musicals, bringing the best shows from New York and London to our rural community. On our stage we have also hosted the best live music from folk to classical, thanks to Lorne Clarke and the Gathering of Singer/Songwriters, and thanks to the support of a wonderful benefactor who brings us the Madison String Quartet.

What should you look forward to in 2020? Let’s just start with January events at the Dietrich. “Les Miserables” comes to our screen Sundays, Jan. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. This is a new production of the Tony Award musical phenomenon, fresh from a 2 ½ year run on Broadway. Based on the book by Victor Hugo, complete with the musical score including “I Dreamed a Dream” and “Bring Him Home” and more. I will be there.

The Dietrich Film Favorite for January is “Marty,” free for you on Jan. 15 at 1 and 5 p.m. Academy Award winner in 1955, this is a chance to see Ernest Borgnine at his best as a local butcher and certain bachelor and the possibility or not of a romance. “Marty” is a true romantic drama. Thank you to sponsor, Marilyn Burton. We are most grateful to be able to see this film on the big screen

On Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. you are invited to the Meet the Artists Reception-Tramp Art/Folk Exhibit. The work of artists Mathew Howell, Jennifer Brennan, Stephen Colley and Cheryl Korb will be on display as well as other artwork from the collection of Patrick Robinson. This exhibit is a collaboration of the Dietrich Theater and the Kitson Arts Alliance. Light refreshments will be served.

To get ready for February and Wyoming County Reads, get your copies of the two featured books by Ian McEwan, “Atonement” and “On Chesil Beach.” Wyoming County Reads is a collaboration with the Tunkhannock Public Library with discussions at the library and the movies based on the books at the Dietrich. Everything is free, thanks to the Wyoming County commissioners. All you need to do is borrow, buy, or download the books.

So — here’s to 2020 and another stellar year at the Dietrich Theater. Our wonderful volunteer extraordinaire Bob Boyce calls it the “Happy Place.” We hope you will make the Dietrich your Happy Place in 2020!

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Margie-Young-1.jpg Young Samara Rivera Camacho,11, with the cat mask she created in the Dietrich’s Holiday Camp. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Holiday-Camp-Samara-Rivera-Camacho.jpeg Samara Rivera Camacho,11, with the cat mask she created in the Dietrich’s Holiday Camp.

More than the Movies Margie Young