The dancing at the ball is so spirited and charming, the scenery of the coast and beach so stunningly beautiful, the performances are so perfect, and the costumes are exquisite.

At least 50 attendees loved the special VIA screening of the first episode of “Sanditon,”Jane Austen’s last but unfinished novel, on the big screen at the Dietrich Theater. We are so grateful to Chris Norton and the VIA education staff for bringing this special sneak preview to us. Now we are so anxious to see the next episodes on TV or any device using VIA Passport. Thank you VIA for making this and other sneak previews possible. We love our partnership with you.

What New Year’s resolutions did you make? Did you vow to do something to improve your health? Did you vow to learn something new? Let me tell you how the Dietrich Theater programs may be able to help you meet your goals. Learning something new is what I vowed to do as 2019 came to an end. Now in 2020, I am immersed in creating the project for Stitching it all Together, a class offered by the Everhart Museum for those of us over 55, a chance to use our memory to conjure up an image to be expressed with fabric and thread. Peg McDade, fiber artist, has taught us about the materials, tools, and skills needed to create our artwork. Mine is a rendering in fabric and thread of the view of the mountains and fields on a special day. Learning how to imagine it, plan it, and create my project has made for a wonderful and stimulating journey.

So what will be your journey for 2020? Maybe you would like to try Pottery and Sculpture with Steve Colley on Wednesday evenings. Or you may want to join Quilting for Everyone with Ingrid Rogler on Wednesday evenings. Have you ever tried stained glass? Esther Harmatz teaches Introduction to Stained Glass on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Maybe you would like to learn American Sign Language, Decorative Painting, or make jewelry with Esther Harmatz or Toni Hockman. The dates and times are listed at www.dietrichtheater.com. Or call us at 570-836-1022 ext. 3 to have a brochure sent to you.

You can also find all of our wellness programs: Chair Yoga, Simply Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, and Nia. Find the one that suits your schedule. This last Monday, one newcomer to Chair Yoga announced, “I am doing this for a new me!” Our Chair Yoga classes are free, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties and the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation. So many grateful practitioners sing the praises of Donna Fetzko, Chair Yoga instructor, and what the practice has done for them. You need to find out which practice is right for you.

While you are at it, check out our events that will widen your horizons, events such as: the showing onscreen of the Broadway performance of “Les Miserables” on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.; Meet the Artists Reception-Tramp Art/Folk Art Exhibit on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. And that is just for January.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. There is so much more to write about. Please check us out to see if we can help you meet your new resolves.

More than the Movies Margie Young