It’s 2020, and Pennsylvania has some new laws on the books that will affect all residents.

First and foremost, a law is now in effect to make it much more difficult for convicted public officials to keep their pensions, as it should be. The law broadens the crimes that can cost public officials and state and school employees their pensions. Anyone who commits a job-related felony offense, or a crime punishable by more than five years will lose their pension.

A new law extends the same legal immunity to people who rescue children and adults from hot cars as current law does to people who rescue dogs and cats stuck a hot car. The law requires rescuers to abide by a series of steps. They need to see if the child or adult can exit the vehicle themselves and if not, seek out the driver first, if possible.

If the person inside the car appears to be trouble, rescuers can enter the vehicle to get the trapped person out and should leave a note explaining the damage and the whereabouts of the person who has been rescued.

The state’s Do-Not-Call list is now permanent. If you are enrolled on the list already, you don’t have to sign up again. The General Assembly changed the law to allow you to register your telephone number on the Do Not Call registry permanently instead of requiring you to re-register every five years.

If you are not on the Do-Not-Call list and you want to be added, you can register by visiting state attorney general’s website at www.attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling 1-888-777-3406 toll free.

Sunday hunting is another law in place. The law allows the Pennsylvania Game Commission to select three Sundays on which hunting will be permitted. One of them will be during archery deer season, one of them will be during firearms deer season and the commission will select a third Sunday date.

Tuition assistance for the spouses and children of PA National Guard members is now available thanks to another new law. National Guard members who re-enlist will qualify their spouse and children to get help with their higher education costs. Family members working toward an industrial certificate or associate or bachelor’s degree at most Pennsylvania colleges or universities will be eligible to have up to 10 semesters of their tuition covered through the Pennsylvania National Guard Military Family Education Program or Pennsylvania’s GI Bill.

The statute of limitations for prosecuting criminal child sexual abuse cases have been eliminated and extended to give future victims of child sexual abuse more time to file lawsuits in civil cases. Now, anyone who commits sexual abuse against a child can potentially be criminally prosecuted any time after the crime occurs. Also, penalties have been increased for violating the state’s mandatory child abuse reporting act, and certain nondisclosure provisions in settlement agreements related to childhood sexual abuse cases are prohibited.

Finally, I am happy to report that Pennsylvania’s state store provided $717 million in tax revenue to the Commonwealth’s General Fund for the fiscal year. Over the past year, $2.67 billion has been reported in liquor sales.

The state liquor system gives Pennsylvania a big financial boost in revenue each year.

Around the State Rep. Marty Flynn