Comets avenge loss, take division lead in boys basketball

Jacob Anderson hit two free throws with eight seconds left Feb. 4 as Abington Heights avenged its worst loss of the season by holding off visiting Valley View for a 40-37 Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball victory.
The Comets have lost just once in the past 12 games, but that was a 60-33 rout at Valley View Jan. 21.
Corey Perkins led the Comets, scoring 13 points before fouling out late.
Harry Johnson went 3-for-3 from the line while scoring five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 52
West Scranton 37
Abington Heights moved a half-game in front of idle Scranton Prep in the Lackawanna Division 1 standings when it held West Scranton to two points Saturday at Lackawanna College.
The Comets led, 42-35, after three quarters.
Kyle Nealon finished with 16 points in the victory and Mike Malone added 13.
The game was tied at halftime before Malone scored seven points in the third quarter and Nealon hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth.
Blue Ridge 59
Lackawanna Trail 52
Lackawanna Trail lost its hold on first place in Lackawanna Division 4 for a few hours Saturday.
Ben Bleck scored 22 points and Gavin Rosa added 21 to lead visiting Blue Ridge to the afternoon upset.
The Lions went back up by a half-game when Mountain View also suffered an upset loss Saturday night when Matt Phillips hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift Susquehanna to a 52-51 victory.
Blue Ridge made four 3-pointers, including two by Rosa, to outscore Lackawanna Trail, 20-13, in the second quarter and take a 34-25 halftime lead.
Richard Helbing scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half, but it was not enough.
Josh Rzucidlo had 11 points for the Lions.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 50
West Scranton 40
Abington Heights assured itself of a shot at first place in Lackawanna Division 1 on the final day of the regular season when Clair Marion scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and made five steals in Thursday’s home-court victory.
The Lady Comets took a 30-20 halftime lead by scoring 21 points in the second quarter when Anna Scoblick had eight and Allison Dammer added seven.
Marion scored nine points in the third quarter and the Lady Comets carried a 41-33 lead into the fourth.
Erin Albright was 4-for-4 from the line and the defense limited the Lady Invaders to seven points in the fourth quarter.
Dammer had nine points and five rebounds. Scoblick had eight points and nine rebounds. Maria Tully made four steals.
Nya Johnson led West Scranton with 19 points.
Lackawanna Trail 44
Blue Ridge 38
Amaralis Thiel scored 17 points and Lackawanna Trail went on the road Saturday to claim its second win in the last three games.
WRESTLING
Abington Heights 67
Nanticoke 9
Luke Sirianni (106), Cole Kroptavich (120), Keane Kiat (126), James BZrown (152) and Cade Kroptavich (182) all had first-period pins in Thursday’s non-league road win.
Sal Schaivone had the other pin, at 145 pounds, to help the Comets improve to 14-7 overall.
Ty Wilmot won a major decision at 132 and Gavin Drake also won by decision at 220.
Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com.