Comets avenge loss, take division lead in boys basketball

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. – Heather Percival became the sole owner of Township Trading Co. in September, but it was only last month when the commercial changes were made overt to the customers.

The shop, which features a women’s boutique operated by Percival and products from 23 other sellers, is now called Grace Antony & Co. Grace and Antony are Percival’s fraternal twin children, aged 6, and also the namesakes of the in-store boutique in which she sells clothing, shoes, accessories and other items.

“There’s something new in here all the time,” Percival said. “It’s all from local businesses. Primarily, all of them are within a half an hour from here.”

In a governmental sense, the change became official when Percival filed paperwork which put the store’s retail sales tax identification number and doing-business-as certificate in her name only. The change became noticeable on Jan. 24, when a new sign was hung above the store’s front entrance at 421 Northern Blvd.

Percival said the rebranding was a way to show that what had been a business partnershipis now a sole proprietorship.

“I went on my social media page and said, ‘Hey, guys, I have a big announcement. This is what’s happening,’” Percival said, the day after the sign was installed.

When Township Trading Co. was established in Nov. 2017, it was a joint effort between Percival and Lisa Burke. The other partner’s business, Luminosa Designs, manufactures candles, bath products, home and body sprays, perfumes, fragrance melts and other goods.

Percival said their relationship did not end on bad terms.

“Lisa left to pursue other things,” Percival said. “She’s working full-time, but I still carry her products here.” As Percival spoke, Luminosa’s products were displayed on shelves next to the sales counter.

The other vendors rent space from the store owner. All transactions are handled through the boutique’s cash register and Percival then remits the monies to the vendors. She does not get a cut from each sale.

“They’re paying a flat fee per month,” she said. “This is their retail location. They’re getting one for significantly less cost because we’re all in this together.”

Grace Antony & Co. is open five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday. There are no paid employees beyond the owner. Percival staffs the sales counter except on occasions when friends or family members provide coverage during appointments which she is unable to reschedule.

“But 99.9 percent of the time, I am here,” Percival said. Most afternoons, her two kindergartners get off the bus and stay with their mother until closing time.

“It’s been a transitional period. I’m getting used to being here and doing everything solo,” she said. “But it’s been great. It’s all good.”

The results of the Christmas 2019 shopping season were strong at the store, according to Percival, and the vendor roster has doubled since the opening in 2017. Her store is not immune to the fluctuations of retailing, and the owner was not alarmed when sales slowed in January. She will use the relative calm of the next month as a time for restocking inventory and rearranging displays.

Percival said that, when counted by the number of items, her boutique contains the most products inside Grace Antony & Co. Mucciolo Family Wines, which are produced in Old Forge, is the second largest vendor. Chocolates, coffees, canned goods and lamps are some of the other items furnished by local sellers.

Prices range from $2 for some candy items to over $100 for some of the lamps. Percival said most items, including clothing, are priced below $60.

She does not sell online. Social media platforms, which Percival used to broadcast that Township Trading Co. was now Grace Antony & Co., are also used to promote when new items are available in the store.

“We’re all going to shop on Amazon, and everyone goes to Walmart,” Percival said. “That’s just reality. But people come to stores like this because of the experience of shopping.”

In the middle of the afternoon on the last Saturday in January, a woman walked inside and made a slow circuit of the shop. She talked to Percival about the new name. The woman left without making a purchase but said she would soon return.

After her departure, Percival said the browser is a regular customer.

Before becoming a retailer, Percival had a career at a local insurance company. She has no regrets of walking away from that and, when her friends complain of workdays spent in meetings or cubicles or sales presentations, she cannot comfort them with shared experiences.

“What I do here is fun,” Percival said. “I get to sell pretty things all day. I get to help my customers find pretty things for gifts or for themselves. I really do enjoy it.”

Two dozen small businesses sell their products inside Grace Antony & Co., at 421 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Twp. The store, previously called Township Trading Co., is named after the in-store boutique which sells clothing, accessories, shoes and other items for women of all ages. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Grace-Antony-1-1.jpg Two dozen small businesses sell their products inside Grace Antony & Co., at 421 Northern Blvd. in South Abington Twp. The store, previously called Township Trading Co., is named after the in-store boutique which sells clothing, accessories, shoes and other items for women of all ages. Charles Erickson | For Abington Journal Heather Percival is the owner of Grace Antony & Co. which adopted a new name last month but opened for business in 2017. The Sourh Abington Twp. store contains Percival’s women’s boutique and items from 23 other local businesses. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Heather-2-1.jpg Heather Percival is the owner of Grace Antony & Co. which adopted a new name last month but opened for business in 2017. The Sourh Abington Twp. store contains Percival’s women’s boutique and items from 23 other local businesses. Charles Erickson | For Abington Journal

By Charles Erickson For Abington Journal