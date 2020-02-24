As tax filing season is in full swing, I am reminding taxpayers they can electronically file their personal income tax returns. The filing deadline is April 15.

Electronic filing is a much easier and quicker way to file your state tax returns.

My office is always available to help constituents with their state tax filing.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by visiting the department’s website at www.revenue.pa.gov and selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund link on the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s homepage or by calling 1-888-PATAXES to find out the status of your refunds. People will be asked to provide their Social Security number and anticipated refund amount to obtain the current status.

In addition to this information, tax time can give you an opportunity to help military families facing financial hardships across the state.

You can donate part or all your refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP).

The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, provides grants of up to $3,500 to Pennsylvania members of the Armed Forces and their families who have a direct and immediate financial need as the result of circumstances beyond their control. The tax form includes instructions on how to donate.

Since the program began in 2006, more than $1.9 million has been donated by individuals filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and through private donations, according to the state Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

Some examples of how the program helps military families include helping with storm and environmental damages to homes, heating upgrades other household and living expenses.

Members of the Armed Forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible for MFRAP while they are serving in active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corp Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, or the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard.

All members of the Armed Forces who were discharged for medical reasons also are eligible to apply for help for up to four years after a medical discharge.

In addition, people in the reserves (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release.

The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members, including National Guard members who may be eligible for a grant for three years after release from a qualifying active duty tour.

In addition to the check-off box on the Personal Income Tax form, contributions can be made directly to the program by sending a check to the Military Family Relief Assistance Program, c/o Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.

