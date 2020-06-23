Your view: A call to support The Borgen Project

I am a supporter of The Borgen Project, a national campaign focused on alleviating and ending world poverty through U.S. legislation and foreign policy.

The organization strives to advocate, educate and mobilize congressional leaders to work toward making the eradication of poverty a paramount objective of American legislation. Through my work as a Political Affairs Intern with The Borgen Project, I was able to meet with congressional leaders within my district. I learned more about various bills and the international affairs budget that allow support on these incredibly important and core issues.

Through a virtual meeting with Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. Dwight Evans, I lobbied the Global Health Security Act and mobilized him to co-sponsor the bill. As the global number of deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise, the U.S. needs to take the lead and invest in global responses to prevent future pandemics. The bipartisan Global Health Security Act is crucial to combating COVID-19. This bill will increase the U.S. government’s efforts to support epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevent threats of infectious disease outbreaks. Sen. Bob Casey and Toomey should act to make sure life-saving, foreign investment programs are fully funded for the interest of Americans globally.

There is great potential for its success and the ways that global health is directly proportional to social and economic stability, job creation, and national security. We must mobilize others within our own communities and seek conversations about global health that we may not ordinarily see.

There are countless ways to end global poverty. One way is to encourage others to call your congressional leaders through the Borgen Project. One call can save millions of people.

Quinn Luong

Broomall