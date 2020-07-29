Your view: Save Wilkes-Barre’s Planters Peanuts building

I would like to see something done to preserve the Planters Peanut building on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Planters Peanuts was actually founded in Wilkes Barre in 1906 by Amedeo Obici.

I am concerned this building will go the way of other historical buildings in this area. I recently spoke to Wilkes-Barre Councilman Tony Brooks about the Planters Peanut building. He informed me the owner would donate the building to the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society for no charge, but Brooks said that the organization lack the finances to restore the building.

Also there is a two-year window to do this because after two years the building goes up for sale.

I wonder if our local, state and federal officials would be able to secure funds or even contact the current corporate entity that controls the Planter Peanuts brand name and inform them of this historically significant situation before it goes the way of other historical buildings in Wilkes-Barre.

If this building comes down, then down comes this part of Wilkes-Barre’s history. In closing, I would like to give a special thanks to the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society in their effort to save Wilkes-Barre’s history.

Jack Morgan

Hanover Township