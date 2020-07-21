Joe Biden came to Northeastern Pennsylvania recently and made big promises. We know these promises will likely lead to just one thing: a huge price tag for taxpayers. We weren’t fooled, as Biden’s sad record speaks for itself, and he’s done little to help people in Dunmore or anywhere else in our region. We all remember the horrible job growth under the Obama-Biden administration, and how the unemployment rate was much higher in NEPA than the rest of the country under Biden’s economic policies.

Right now, we need a president with pro-growth and pro-jobs economic policies who can navigate us through a challenging recovery and bring us back to true American greatness.

President Trump knows how to accelerate a sluggish economy – he inherited one from the Obama-Biden Administration.

In contrast to Obama and Biden’s disastrous economic policies, America saw one of the strongest economic juggernauts in history built by President Trump.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies, tax cuts, and deregulation built a stronger economy for Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses, and he can do it again – the Great American Comeback is already under way. The June jobs report added a massive 4.8 million jobs – double what was added in May and blowing past expectations by 2 million. Plus, the unemployment rate had the largest one-month drop by falling more than 2 percentage points, down to 11.1 percent.

Many economists continue to credit President Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program for this strong economic rebound.

The PPP is supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees in the United States.

In Pennsylvania alone, the Paycheck Protection Program has provided more than $20.7 billion to 165,000 Pennsylvania businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. McGregor Industries, the host location for Joe Biden’s recent event in Dunmore, received a PPP loan in the range of $350,000 to $1 million.

Biden has been critical of this program that has been an “invaluable lifeline” for small businesses. Biden criticized this program while speaking at a business that was assisted by the program! Notably, Matt Cartwright did not appear with Biden at this event. Maybe that is due to the fact that Cartwright’s family law firm, the Munley Law Firm, received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the PPP program, and Biden didn’t want to highlight that fact.

Showing his ineptitude toward small businesses is not Biden’s only weakness. Joe Biden would stifle President Trump’s tremendous economic growth by reverting to higher taxes and more regulations. Just as Pennsylvanians are seeing a resurgence in energy sector employment for May and June, Joe Biden and his job-killing Green New Deal will destroy millions of American blue-collar jobs, especially in the Rust Belt and the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania alone stands to lose 322,600 oil and gas jobs. That’s in addition to Biden’s vow to ban fracking, which would kill 609,000 Pennsylvania jobs and cost the state $261 billion by 2025.

Joe Biden was first elected to office in 1972, and spent 44 years in elective office, paid handsomely by the taxpayers, and he has almost nothing in the way of accomplishments. I can’t think of a single thing Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar and Matt Cartwright have done to help NEPA’s economy. Even William Gaston, policy adviser to former President Bill Clinton,

said, “I don’t think anyone would say Joe Biden has fantastic economic chops.”

We need to turbocharge our economy right now, and get our friends and neighbors back to work so they can pay their mortgages, feed their families, and save for the future. The Biden-Pelosi-Cartwright high-tax, more-regulation, Green Raw Deal policies will not help us in Northeastern Pennsylvania. These three liberal elitists sold out our area with bad trade deals with China, and now are trying to hurt us with policies that threaten our growth as an energy-producing region.

We need President Trump’s leadership to keep taxes low, continue our growth in the energy sector, and allow Pennsylvania’s entrepreneurs and workers to bring our economy back.

Working together, we will reignite a blue-collar boom, and get the economy humming again.

Jim Bognet is the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District.