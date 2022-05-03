The Abington Heights girls track and field team extended its runs of excellence during the Lackawanna Track Conference season – and it wasn’t close.

The Comets won their 15th straight Division 1 championship and saw their LTC dual meet winning streak reach 90 meets.

Second-place Valley View led briefly early in the April 26 meet at Abington Heights, but the Comets ultimately destroyed the Cougars, 112-38, in the closest of their four Division 1 meets.

Abington Heights also beat West Scranton (137 ½-12½), Scranton Prep (115-26) and Scranton (126-23) in the division and picked up crossover wins over Division 2 members North Pocono and Delaware Valley.

North Pocono, which took an unbeaten divisional record into its final Division 2 meet, fared only slightly better than Valley View, falling 111-39.

Ellie Smith, Reese Morgan, Gianna Sabatini and Tomara Seid each won two individual events against Valley View.

Smith won the 100-meter dash and 300 hurdles. Morgan won the 1600 and 3200. Sabatini won tnhe 400 and 800. Seid won the long jump and triple jump.

Marguerite Coleman (200) and Anna Scoblick (high jump) each won one individual event and were part of the 1600 relay victory.

The championship came in the first season back as head coach for Frank Passetti, who had coached the program in the early stages of the championship streak.

The Comets also finished second out of 10 teams, coming in behind only host Wallenpaupack, 89-76, at the Icebreaker Relays.

Abington Heights finished first in the 1600 relay and pole vault.

Isabella Allen cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, the highest by any competitor, allowing her to join Kate Lloyd for the best team finish.