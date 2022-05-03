George Tinsley is transferring from Binghamton University to Mount St. Mary’s with two years of men’s basketball eligibility remaining, according to reports by ESPN and other media outlets, beginning in the last week of April.

The former two-time, first-team, all-state selection and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A state champion at Abington Heights was America East Rookie of the Year in the first of his three seasons at Binghamton University.

Both his former and current teams are National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I programs.

Tinsley started all 46 games of his first two seasons at Binghamton and saw more minutes of playing time than any NCAA Division I freshman in 15 years. Following Tommy Dempsey’s replacement as head coach by Levell Sanders, however, Tinsley started the first nine games, then just one of the final 20 in Binghamton’s 2021-23 season.

The Bearcats went 8-10 in the America East and 12-17 overall under Sanders.

The 6-foot-6 Tinsley is the most experienced small forward on the projected 2022-23 Mountaineers roster.

In his first season, Tinsley led America East freshmen with 11.6 points per game and was second in the entire conference with 7.4 rebounds. He posted five double-doubles while playing an average of 38:23.

Tinsley averaged 8.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-leading 2.3 assists as a sophomore.

In his junior season, Tinsley averaging 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while averaging fewer than 18 minutes in his 28 appearances.

Mount St. Mary’s went 9-9 in the Northeast Conference and 14-16 overall in the 2021-22 season.

COVID-era rules give Tinsley and other players a fifth season of eligibility because the 2020-21 season was shortened, in Binghamton’s case to 18 games.