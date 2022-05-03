🔊 Listen to this

A season of streaks, both positive and negative, has Abington Heights leading the way in one title defense and in the middle of the pack in pursuit of another.

Through games of May 2, the Comets were 5-3 in the Lackawanna League, giving them a 1½-game lead in Division 1 over Scranton and Scranton Prep, which were each 4-5. Abington Heights was 8-5 overall to rank fifth among the nine teams pursuing eight berths in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional.

Abington Heights has scored in double figures six times, including the first two games of the season, then a three-game shutout streak in mid-April.

The shutouts were part of a five-game winning streak that was immediately followed by three straight losses, two by a single run.

The Comets broke the losing streak May 2 when they defeated host Scranton, 7-2 to expand the division lead.

Matt Show had a double, scored twice and drove in two runs against Scranton. Noah O’Malley struck out six in five innings for the win.

Cole Vida threw a no-hitter in a 10-0, five-inning win at Scranton Prep April 21. He struck out 11 and walked three.

Mixed in with the blowout wins was a dramatic extra-inning win.

The Comets scored in the sixth and seventh innings April 11 at West Scranton to get to the eighth inning where they won, 4-3, on Conner Griffin’s RBI single.