Abington Heights ended April on a five-game Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse winning streak, beginning with the most impressive win in the program’s history.

The Comets downed Wyoming Seminary, historically District 2’s most successful program in the sport, 13-7 on the Blue Knights’ home Klassner Field.

Abington Heights then won four games in eight days, piling up a 74-19 victory margin, to make the team 8-2 since starting out 0-3. The only two losses during that time are to the top two teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference, Crestwood and Lake-Lehman.

Caly Yankow scored five goals and Ava Davis made 13 saves in the first victory ever over Wyoming Seminary April 19.

Allison Dammer and Annabella Begley added three goals each.

The Comets opened a 7-1 lead at halftime.

Yankow, a sophomore, surpassed 50 goals for her career April 25 when she joined Dammer in scoring four goals each in a 17-6 win over Holy Redeemer. She then scored seven goals while Dammer had five in a 15-5 win over Tunkhannock three days later.

BOYS

Abington Heights is 4-8 and leading Wyoming Area and Tunkhannock in a three-way battle for the last two spots in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

The Comets have been overmatched at times, but they have shown the ability to win close games. They are 3-0 in one-goal games, including a pair of 6-5, home-field victories April 15 and 23 against North Pocono and Danville.