Abington Heights split with the other contenders in the final two meets of the Lackawanna Track Conference Division 1 boys season leading to a three-way tie for the title.

The Comets pulled out a 76-74 win over Valley View in the final event April 26 at home, but then lost to Scranton at Scranton Memorial Stadium in the regular-season finale, 82-68, May 1.

All three teams wound up 3-1 in the division.

Valley View, which had defeated Scranton, won 10 of 15 individual events at Abington Heights. The Comets, however, used superior depth to outscore the Cougars, 41-19 in second- and third-place points and 10-5 in relays.

Robert Lucas and Jack Sorenson were each part of three wins.

Lucas won the 800 and high jump and led off the opening 3200 relay win.

Sorenson won the 400, anchored the 3200 relay and ran the third leg of the deciding 1600 relay.

Abington Heights dominated at the 400 and 800 distance, sweeping first through third in those individual events and putting together relay teams of runners covering those distances.

James Reese won the pole vault and Tommy Walsh won the 1600.

Owen McVety and Sean Rooney joined Lucas and Sorenson for the 3200 relay.

Nicholas Booth, Colin Donahoe and anchor runner Michael Pirner teamed up with Sorenson for the clinching 1600 relay victory.

Against Scranton, Nikolai Williams won the discus and javelin while Sorensen and Booth were on two winning relay teams.

Reese (pole vault), Walsh (1600) and Ben Schneider (400) also posted individual wins.

The Comets were 4-2 overall in their dual meet season.