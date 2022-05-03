NEWTON TWP. — Abington Heights went unbeaten in Lackawanna League boys tennis, turning back third-place Scranton Prep, 3-2, in an April 13 home match and beating its other dozen opponents by 5-0 shutouts.

After Valley View knocked off Scranton Prep, the title essentially came down to an April 22 match at the Newton-Ransom Middle School.

Abington Heights won all but one match in straight sets and wrapped up both doubles matches with the help of tiebreakers.

Luke Morgan-Ryan Salony clinched the victory when they secured the third team point by beating Valley View’s Liam Harrison-A.J. Tomassoni, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Sam Christman had already won, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles and Prannel Mullaiah also won in straight sets at first singles for the 2-0 team lead.

Domenic Peters took third singles in three sets and Manan Pancholy-Gavin Ross won second doubles after having to get through a first-set tiebreaker.

“We played a great match against a good team,” said Art Comstock, who returned to take over his former position as head coach this season. “There were several close matches and I am very proud of how our guys battled – especially in the biggest moments.”

The Comets made the title official with two wins on Senior Day, beating both Scranton and Montrose, 5-0, April 25.

Mullaiah, Christman and Peters each had a 6-0, 6-0 win in one of the matches that day and the Comets used six different players to join Salony in filling out the doubles lineup for the two matches.