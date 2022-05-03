NEWTON TWP. — Abington Heights went unbeaten in Lackawanna League boys tennis, turning back third-place Scranton Prep, 3-2, in an April 13 home match and beating its other dozen opponents by 5-0 shutouts.

After Valley View knocked off Scranton Prep, the title essentially came down to an April 22 match at the Newton-Ransom Middle School.

Abington Heights won all but one match in straight sets and wrapped up both doubles matches with the help of tiebreakers.

Luke Morgan-Ryan Salony clinched the victory when they secured the third team point by beating Valley View’s Liam Harrison-A.J. Tomassoni, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

Sam Christman had already won, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles and Prannel Mullaiah also won in straight sets at first singles for the 2-0 team lead.

Domenic Peters took third singles in three sets and Manan Pancholy-Gavin Ross won second doubles after having to get through a first-set tiebreaker.

“We played a great match against a good team,” said Art Comstock, who returned to take over his former position as head coach this season. “There were several close matches and I am very proud of how our guys battled – especially in the biggest moments.”

The Comets made the title official with two wins on Senior Day, beating both Scranton and Montrose, 5-0, April 25.

Mullaiah, Christman and Peters each had a 6-0, 6-0 win in one of the matches that day and the Comets used six different players to join Salony in filling out the doubles lineup for the two matches.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR