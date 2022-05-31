The Abington Heights girls track and field program completed another successful season Memorial Day weekend at Shippensburg University.

The Comets returned home with two state medalists after winning individual titles and finishing second to Wallenpaupack at both the District 2 Class 3A Championships and Robert Spagna Lackawanna Track Conference Championships. They finished a 15th straight unbeaten dual meet regular season and won the Class 3A title at the Jordan Relays.

A full recap of all the accomplishments of the team will be included in next month’s issue of the Abington Journal.