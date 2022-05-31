🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Heights girls finished the lacrosse season on a roll, winning their last six regular-season games before battling eventual state qualifier Wyoming Area in a 10-9 loss on the road in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Comets defeated visiting North Pocono, 22-9, May 5 to finish the six-game winning streak in which they averaged more than 18 goals per game.

Abington Heights went 9-5 to finish sixth out of 15 teams in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Allison Dammer scored her 100th career goal during the playoff loss.

The Abington Heights boys went 5-7 and finished in a three-way tie for seventh in the 13-team WVC.

Lake-Lehman routed Abington Heights, 16-2, in the first round of state play.