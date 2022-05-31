🔊 Listen to this

North Pocono had its season ended at home by Abington Heights in the 2021 District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional baseball championship game.

The Trojans avenged that loss May 23 on their way to the District 2 title and an appearance in the subregional championship game, ending the Comets season, 5-4, in dramatic fashion in the quarterfinal round.

North Pocono defeated Abington Heights, the Lackawanna League Division 1 champion, and Wallenpaupack, the Lackawanna Division 2 champion, back-to-back to begin the postseason.

Aiden DeLucy’s two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the sixth drove in the tying and winning runs.

Jeremy Staples then retired Abington Heights in order in the seventh.

Garrett Pietryka was 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBI for the Comets in the loss.

Matt Show and Conner Griffin each had two hits. Show had a double.

Those three formed the top third of the batting order, which went a combined 7-for-10.

LACKAWANNA TRAIL

Lackawanna Trail also won a Lackawanna division title, but fell short in the district playoffs.

The Lions won Lackawanna Division 4 by winning their last three division games and 10 out of 11 after losing their opener.

Lackawanna Trail earned the second seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs and shut out division rival Mountain View, 5-0, before falling in the district semifinals, 10-4, to Holy Cross.