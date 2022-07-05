🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights girls basketball coach Deanna (Kyle) Klingman was announced in June as a member of the Middle Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Klingman joins eight previous University of Scranton selections, including her husband, Steve Klingman, who coached Abington Heights soccer after his career coaching the Royals.

To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, former MAC athletes must also be part of their school’s Hall of Fame. Klingman was named to Scranton’s Wall of Fame in 1994, celebrating her accomplishments in a single season playing basketball for the Lady Royals.

Klingman was the 1985 Kodak National Player of the Year in Division III women’s basketball for her role in Scranton’s 31-1 season and national championship.

The team captain made the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament team along with her status as a Kodak All-American. She had also been a first-team Kodak All-American and All-MAC selection a year earlier while playing at Wilkes University.

Klingman averaged 18.1 points per game for the national champion Lady Royals while setting season, school records that still stand for total assists (242), assists per game (8.1) and steals per game (3.0).