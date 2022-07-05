🔊 Listen to this

Abington is threatening a repeat of last season’s District 17 sweep of Little League Baseball titles.

In 2021, Abington won district titles on the Major level for 10-12-year-olds, as well as winning the district championships for 9-11-year-olds and 8-10-year-olds.

Through July 4, Abington teams in those three age groups were in contention for more titles after combining to win 10 of their 11 games.

A 1-0 loss to Old Forge, the only unbeaten team, in a Major game is the only loss by an Abington team.

The 10 wins have tended to come in dominant fashion.

Abington won its other two games in pool play by a total of 34-5 and is one of six teams advancing into bracket competition to determine the title.

The 9-11-year-olds advanced to a best-of-three championship series with Dunmore by beating three opponents by a cumulative 48-1.

The 8-10-year-olds won five pool games by a total of 87-3 to land the top seed for elimination play in the bracket portion of the tournament.

The 10 wins were by an average of 16 runs.

Christy Mathewson started 1-4 in District 32 8-10-year-old baseball.