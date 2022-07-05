🔊 Listen to this

Clarks Summit University has returned Mike Show to the role of Director of Athletics, according to a story posted on the school’s athletic website June 30.

Show previously held the position for seven years and served as head men’s basketball coach for 20.

After leading the men’s basketball team to a championship as a student athlete, the 1992 graduate became an admissions counselor at the school in 1993. Show spent a decade working for the school before becoming assistant director of athletics. He assisted Jim Huckaby and replaced him upon Huckaby’s retirement in 2008.

Show was instrumental in the move from National Christian College Athletic Association competition to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III and from the North Eastern Athletic Conference to the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

As basketball coach, Show guided the Defenders to 272 wins, 10 NCCAA East Regional championships and an NEAC title while landing multiple Coach of the Year awards. He led the team into the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in 2007.

Show served as director of player development at Backcourt Hoops in Scranton, then as principal at the Mekeel Christian Academy in Sciota, N.Y. before returning to CSU. He had been serving as men’s golf coach and recruitment and relations administrator.

“Our purpose at CSU is to use athletics to point people to God,” Show said, according to the website story. “We want to train and compete for God’s glory. We use athletics as a tool to disciple, mentor and train athletes to live their life for God.”

Show will remain as golf coach at CSU, which will have 13 NCAA Division III teams with the addition of men’s volleyball in the spring of 2023.

KEYSTONE FOOTBALL

Keystone College has announced the schedule for its second season of NCAA Division III football competition and its last season before transitioning from the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference to the Landmark Conference.

The Giants will have five home games this fall.

The program joins the Landmark as an associate member for football in 2023.

The 2022 season kicks off with a Sept. 3 home game against Wilkes.

After road games the next two weeks at Misericordia and William Paterson, the rest of the Keystone schedule is: Sept. 24, HOBART; Oct. 1, Homecoming, GALLAUDET; Oct. 8, at Alfred State; Oct. 15, at Anna Maria; Oct. 22, CASTLETON; Nov. 5, MARITIME ACADEMY; Nov. 12, at Dean.

Keystone we be part of the Landmark Conference with Pennsylvania rivals Wilkes University, Susquehanna University, Lycoming College, Moravian University and Juniata College.

“The Landmark Conference will provide regional competition on the field and help shape our recruiting,” Giants coach Justin Higgins said in a story on the school website.

Keystone’s other teams remain in the Colonial States Athletic Conference.