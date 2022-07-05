🔊 Listen to this

MANHEIM — Mackenzie Schirg was the NEPA Elite Butler 16U girls team’s leading scorer in all four games, producing a double-double in the process, June 18-19 when the team played in the Select Events Basketball Prime Event East at Spooky Nook Sports.

Schirg, a rising junior at Lackawanna Trail, led the way as the team won its four-team consolation bracket on the second day of the event. She scored 65 points in the four games while grabbing 30 rebounds and making six steals.

“She continues to get better,” said Greg Butler, who also coached Schirg last summer in the AAU program out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton. “She really is that player that go both inside and outside, which makes her a threat. … She’s always willing to do the dirty work, but she also has some skill that goes with it.”

Schirg also had a double-double and a 15-rebound game during The Hoop Group Pennsylvania Jam Fest at East Stroudsburg University the week before.

Several Abington Heights players are also part of the NEPA Elite program.

Will Marion and Ryan Nealon, a pair of rising junior guards, are on the Coyle 17U boys team that plays against the highest level of competition at events.

Marion had 22 points and eight assists in the team’s most recent event when it went 2-1 at The Hoop Group Summer Warm Up at East Stroudsburg University July 2-3 with the only loss coming by one-point game against the pool champion New Heights from New York City. Nealon was 4-for-8 on 3-pointers.

Mason Fedor had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for NEPA Elite Cooper 16U in a 68-56 loss to Tokyo Samurai Black at the same event.

Patrick Walsh had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists in that game, along with 12 points and 9 rebounds in a win over Lehigh Valley Force 2024 National earlier in the day.

Robby Lucas and Gene Curtin play on the Joyce 16U boys team. Lucas had 11 points in a 55-49 loss to Canada Elite 4th Qtr White at ESU. He had a five-steal game the day before in a win over the New Jersey Panthers.

Emily McDonald helped the NEPA Elite Macciocco 16U girls team pull out a win at Prime Event East.

McDonald had five of the points in a game-ending, 8-0 run to a 42-36 win over New York Havoc 2024 White-Bowman. She put the team ahead to stay on a three-point play and added the game’s final points by hitting both ends of a one-and-one.

Madeleine Walsh and Maggie Coleman play for the NEPA Elite Rini 15U team. Walsh had 10 rebounds in a 43-41 win over Georgetown Lady Panthers during Prime Event East.

Coleman, who sometimes plays up with a higher age group, and McDonald both made the all-star game and were part of the winning time at the Hoop Group Elite Camp.

Emma Coleman is part of the NEPA Elite Clark 13U team that has continued its success, winning as many as seven games at a time during a June that included pool and overall divisional titles.