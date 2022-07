🔊 Listen to this

See next month’s issue of the Abington Journal for a recap of the many spring athletes from Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail who competed on the college level in 2022. We already have a lengthy list we’re compiling, but if you would like to make sure an athlete you know is included, please feel free to send along a note to sports writer Tom Robinson by e-mail at RobbyTR@aol.com.