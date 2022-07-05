🔊 Listen to this

West Scranton and Abington Heights continued their softball seasons after being eliminated from the District 2 Class 5A tournament in one- and two-run losses to eventual Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state champion Pittston Area.

The Lady Invaders and Comets got back together to decide the Lackawanna League Division 1 title after each went 11-1, losing only when splitting against each other, during league play.

Mia Butka drove in four runs with three hits June 3 to lead West Scranton to a 12-6 victory at Scranton High School.

Butka, who was also the winning pitcher, doubled and scored three runs.

The Lady Invaders took a 5-0 lead after 1½ innings.

Abington Heights scored two runs each in the third, sixth and seventh innings. The Comets got as close as 5-2 after three innings and 8-4 after six.

While the Comets fell just short on the varsity level, the school district’s junior high softball team did win the Lackawanna Division 1 title.