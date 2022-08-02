Rising Abington Heights junior Caleb Marzolino finished sixth at 182 pounds at the 16U Freestyle Wrestling Nationals July 16-20 in Fargo, N.D.

Marzolino earned All-America honors, which went to the top eight finishers in each weight class.

Progress toward the medal started with three straight victories as Marzolino stopped two of those opponents in less than three minutes to begin the tournament.

Eventual national champion Aeoden Sinclair from Wisconsin handed Marollino the first of three straight losses, all to finishers in the top five.

Marzolino bounced back to win two of his next three bouts and finish 5-5 at the event.

De’alcapon Veazy from Indiana placed second followed by Pennsylvania’s top finisher, Adam Waters, in third.

Minnesota’s Cittadino Tuttle and New Jersey’s Rocco Dellagatta, both of whom had wins over Marzolino, were fourth and fifth.

Coby Merrill from California and Samuel Watkins from Kansas claimed the other two All-American spots.

Pennsylvania finished first in the team competition between the states.