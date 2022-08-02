Lackawanna Trail is likely to be in its usual spot of small school football contender after finishing first in District 2 Class 2A and second in Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 last season.

This season, the Lions will be pursuing a Division 3 title after the LFC reduced its divisions following Montrose’s decision to turn to an independent schedule.

The Meteors are no longer part of the division with Lackawanna Trail, but Carbondale and Riverside have been added from the old Division 3. They join Old Forge, Holy Cross and Susquehanna as the Lions’ division rivals.

Several key players from last season’s championship squad should help the Lions in their efforts to cope with losses – both expected and unexpected. In addition to the graduation of all-state lineman R.J. Schirg and 1,000-yard rusher Kody Cresswell, the Lions lost linebacker Tenzen Lewis on a transfer to Tunhannock and lineman Cole Schirg on a decision to forego the sport.

Fullback Hunter Patterson and halfback Lukas Gumble are back after combining to rush for 1,429 yards and 19 touchdowns as part of the team’s outstanding sophomore class from a year ago.

“It’s always nice having a returning fullback in the wing-T offense,” Jervis said of Patterson, who ran for 839 yards and 11 touchdowns. “He’s got a lot of quality experience.”

Stephen Jervis, the coach’s son who saw regular action as the team’s second quarterback last season, will take over the offense.

Evan Litwin, who turned a team-leading eight catches into 167 yards and three touchdowns, is back.

“He’s overall our quickest kid; very explosive,” coach Jervis said.

Sophomores Max Kimmel, who saw varsity action at the team’s only freshman last season, and Demetrius Douglas, up from the freshman team after showing promise in track season, add to the skill position options. When not at wingback, Kimmel could also be a threat at receiver.

Gary Shaw, Alex Castellano and Kolbee Soltis return in the offensive line. Shaw and Castellano are likely to be in the defensive front as well while Soltis returns, along with Patterson, at inside linebacker.

Jervis is looking for a boost up front from two seniors. Jacob Breckenridge is a 6-foot-1, 245-pounder who could be a two-way tackle as a first-year player and Jacob Noakes is a guard/defensive end returning after a year off from football.

The Lions open Aug. 26 at home against Mid Valley and begin division play Sept. 30 at Old Forge.