With the start of official practice right around the corner, Nico Bossi made his commitment to Brown University in the last week of July to continue his academic and athletic careers as a member of the football team.

After visiting Brown and its Ivy League neighbors, Harvard and Yale, Bossi made the decision to commit to the admissions process at the Providence, R.I. college where he is projected to play defensive end.

Also a tight end, who shared the team lead in receptions last season, Bossi was happy to hear how the team is likely to use him.

“I like defensive end way better so I’m happy I’m going there for that,” said Bossi, who also led the Comets in sacks and blocked kicks, blocking two field goals and a punt.

Bossi expects to major in software engineering or computer science.

“The coaches really sold me,” Bossi said. “They were really nice and seemed like they were really interested in me. And, I really liked the campus.

“It’s a little different than other colleges. The football stadium is right there; not like 20 minutes away. And, I like the way they do their football schedule, in season and offseason.”

Bossi first started pointing to college football as a member of the Comets freshman football team after previously thinking basketball might be his primary sport. Also one of the leaders of the school’s championship volleyball team, he is considering a return to basketball for his senior year after a season away.

Brown went 2-8, including 1-6 in the Ivy League in the 2021 season.