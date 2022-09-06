Abington Heights has reached the midway point in the Lackawanna League Division 1 golf season with an unbeaten record.

The Comets were 6-0-1 through Labor Day, leaving them a half-match in front of the division’s other unbeaten, North Pocono. The Trojans are 5-0-1.

The teams tied, 4½-4½, when they met at Elmhurst Country Club, North Pocono’s home course.

They are scheduled to meet again Sept. 8 at Glen Oak Country Club.

Abington Heights posted three 9-0 shutouts, won two other matches 8-1 and topped Valley View, 7½-1½, during the first half of the season.

The Comets also have won both tournaments they entered, adding a victory in the Selinsgrove Invitational at Susquehanna Valley Country Club four days after they beat all their Lackawanna League opponents in the Bob Simons Classic at Elkview Country Club.

Robert Munley tied for second individually with a 76 while Luke Morgan and Cade Kelleher each shot 78s for a three-player team score of 232, nine strokes in front of Hazleton Area.

Robby Lucas, playing for the Abington Heights “B” team in the tournament, was fourth overall with a 77.

Connor Abel’s 84 as the fourth player on the “A” team would have been good enough to give the team the title if it had been needed.

Among the highlights of league play were:

Munley shot even-par, 36 in the most recent win, 9-0, over Scranton at Pine Hills Aug. 31.

Frank Summa picked up his 100th coaching victory, 8-1, at Glen Oak Aug. 25 in an 8-1 victory over Delaware Valley.

Morgan made a 60-foot putt for eagle on 7 as part of his even-par round of 36. He had three birdies in a stretch of four holes – 4, 5 and 7 – as part of the win over Valley View Aug. 20.

Phillip Mathews and Morgan combined to shoot 3-under in a shutout of third-place Wallenpaupack. Morgan, Munley and Lucas all had two birdies in the match.