Realignment of Lackawanna League golf sent the four 2021 division champions into the same division, all chasing the Class 2A Division title.

Through Labor Day, that meant all chasing Scranton Prep.

The four division champions from a year ago were at the top of the standings at that point, led by Scranton Prep’s 8-0 record.

Riverside and Lackawanna Trail shared second place at 7-1.

Montrose, the other champion from a year ago, was tied for fourth with Western Wayne at 6-1.

Lackawanna Trail, which still must face the other three one-loss teams, gave Scranton Prep its closest battle, 5½-3½, Aug. 23.

Scranton Prep took all three points in the first foursome when Guy Roth and T.J. Stott each won their singles matches, 2 and 1, along with combining for a 2-up, better-ball victory.

Lackawanna Trail lost a point to a forfeit in the second foursome, but Brayden Jones still managed 1½ points.

Gavin June led the way for Lackawanna Trail. He won, 4 and 3, in singles and teamed with Cole Schirg for a 1-up, better-ball victory.

Quinn Lynett gave Scranton Prep its other point and most decisive victory, 4 and 3, in singles.

The win stretched the Cavaliers’ Lackawanna League unbeaten streak to 87. With the team pursuing a seventh straight division title, that streak has since reached 91.

Lackawanna Trail, which had won two straight division championships, had a 24-match, league unbeaten streak halted.

Other highlights from the Lackawanna Trail season include:

Brayden Jones won two points in the final foursome during a 5-4 win over Mid Valley in the opener.

Lorenzo Domiano and Sami Duffy each won the first five holes and teamed to do the same, winning three points in the least amount of time possible during a victory over Mountain View.

The Lions closed out every point by the sixth green during a 9-0 shutout of Elk Lake.